Ogbcopiers supported an upcoming printing company

The Federal Government’s response to the plight of flood victims was, however, very slow.

Most printing equipment were affected with water , Some printing equipment had to be relocated to nearby communities that had less record of flood

A particular printing brand (Name withheld) had most of their printing machine damaged by the flood and he called for government assistance but there was slow response

ogbcopiers gifted a printing equipment to the printing company in Bayelsa , as a way of helping the client so as to still stay in business

In his words (Ceo of ogbcopiers, Ogbuonye Echezona Somtochukwu)

"We are not giving because we have, but we are giving because God has enabled us to do so.”

