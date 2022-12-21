ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Ogbcopiers supported an upcoming printing company

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByOgbcopiers

Ogbcopiers supported an upcoming printing company
Ogbcopiers supported an upcoming printing company

This year’s floods hit Bayelsa State like a thunderbolt with the floodwaters spreading like wildfire, aided by torrential rainfall that pounded the state for days. The flood swept off their property and other essential commodities, including foodstuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Federal Government’s response to the plight of flood victims was, however, very slow.

Most printing equipment were affected with water , Some printing equipment had to be relocated to nearby communities that had less record of flood

A particular printing brand (Name withheld) had most of their printing machine damaged by the flood and he called for government assistance but there was slow response

ogbcopiers gifted a printing equipment to the printing company in Bayelsa , as a way of helping the client so as to still stay in business

In his words (Ceo of ogbcopiers, Ogbuonye Echezona Somtochukwu)

"We are not giving because we have, but we are giving because God has enabled us to do so.”

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByOgbcopiers

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afreximbank launches $100m quality assurance centre to boost Nigerian exports

Afreximbank launches $100m quality assurance centre to boost Nigerian exports

Food security: Agric sector contributes 23% to Nigeria's GDP – Minister

Food security: Agric sector contributes 23% to Nigeria's GDP – Minister

Lekki Port ready for commercial operations – MD

Lekki Port ready for commercial operations – MD

Ogbcopiers supported an upcoming printing company

Ogbcopiers supported an upcoming printing company

The Ghanaian Cedi has regained 61% of its value after a 54% drop all year round

The Ghanaian Cedi has regained 61% of its value after a 54% drop all year round

JET A-1 Scarcity: Looming crises in aviation sector as operators warn of flight disruptions

JET A-1 Scarcity: Looming crises in aviation sector as operators warn of flight disruptions

WhatsApp users can now undo 'delete for me' when they accidentally click the option in group chats

WhatsApp users can now undo 'delete for me' when they accidentally click the option in group chats

Tanzania partners with China on a $2.2 billion deal to tear down its borders with its neighboring countries

Tanzania partners with China on a $2.2 billion deal to tear down its borders with its neighboring countries

Kenya secures $447 million from IMF for budgetary support

Kenya secures $447 million from IMF for budgetary support

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oxford International Group is not a scam: The Oxford Story

Oxford International Group is not a scam: The Oxford Story

L-R: Femi Fapohunda, Managing Director, Mouka Limited receiving his special recognition award of Excellence from Dr. Joseph Ikemefuna Odumodu, MFR, former Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Mouka’s MD earns special recognition of excellence from Standards Organisation of Nigeria

NITA names INFINIX Nigeria as best customer centric mobile phone brand

Smartphone Giant, Infinix wins big at Nigeria Technology Awards

Peter Obi

Peter Obi promises to invest heavily in MSMEs, good idea or nah?