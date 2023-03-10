NSIA PRIZE FOR INNOVATION CALL FOR APPLICATION NOW OPEN.

The NPI priority sectors are technology-enabled businesses in financial services, agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, logistics & e-mobility, e-commerce & marketplaces, renewables & power, and climate. The listed priority sectors were selected given the appreciable impact innovations in these sectors can have on the Nigerian economy. Applications from innovative tech-focused or tech-enabled businesses aforementioned sectors will be considered by an expert panel of judges.

The programme is a multi-year commitment by the NSIA to empower budding Nigerian innovators, in a bid to catalyse the rise of the digital economy. The Programme will adopt a three-staged competition at the end of which ten (10) finalists will emerge and win varied prizes.

Budding technopreneurs who intend to participate in the Programme will be evaluated and shortlisted in line with a set eligibility criteria. The shortlisted candidates will participate in an acceleration programme to enhance their capabilities and digital solutions. The top 10 entries will partake in a pitch-session on demo day from which a winner will emerge. The programme will run for 16 weeks.

It is expected that the innovation prize will:

Identify, build, and finance early-stage innovative solutions to catalyse economic growth, enhance the nation’s productive capacity, and create jobs.

Provide an enabling platform to showcase early-stage innovative solutions with transformative potential.

Create an avenue for Nigerian innovators to raise capital and network with a universe of investors and established technology experts.

Strengthen the capital formation process for viable digital solutions originating in Nigeria.

Inspire ingenuity, creativity, innovation, and breakthrough ideas in the digital ecosystem in Nigeria through cycles of prize competitions.

Visit www.nsia-ip.com to register now.

About the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, an investment institution established by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (Establishment, etc.) Act 2011 is mandated to manage funds in excess of budgeted hydrocarbon revenues. Its mission is to play a leading role in driving sustained economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians through building a savings base for the Nigerian people, enhancing the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure, and providing stabilisation support in times of economic stress. NSIA operates three mandated funds: the Stabilisation Fund, the Future Generations Fund, and the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund.

For more information, please visit www.nsia.com.ng

About The NSIA Prize for Innovation

NSIA is poised to identify, build, and channel the country’s latent potential in innovation and technology to catalyse economic growth, enhance the nation’s productive capacity, create jobs, and optimize resource sustainability through the NSIA Prize for Innovation (NPI). The NPI is designed to encourage and support ingenuity within the digital sector and to fund new solutions that could result in cost-effective, scalable, and transformative positive impact.

Program Stages & Timelines

The program will run for sixteen (16) weeks covering the following stages:

Pre-selection Stage: At this stage, innovators complete applications through an application portal. Applicants are expected to provide details regarding their digital product/service, business model, and minimum viable product. Accelerator Stage: Shortlisted innovators will participate in a technical partner-led, accelerator program designed to mentor and equip them with the tools required to succeed. The ten (10) successful and committed innovators will be adjudged by an independent panel of expert judges. Final Stage (Demo Day): The ten (10) Program finalists will each be allotted a timeslot to present their pitch to the panel of judges. The judging panel will comprise the technical, and venture partners and a combination of local and foreign technology industry experts and investors.

