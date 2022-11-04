Novare Real Estate Nigeria’s Lekki Mall clocks 6, unveils anniversary logo

The 22,000sqm mall, which opened to business in August 2016, is an A- grade retail mall development strategically located at Cardinal Olubunmi Okojie Way, Sangotedo, Lekki-Epe Expressway . The mall anchors about 100 shops, including some of the country’s iconic brands such as Stanbic IBTC Bank, Shoprite, MTN, Game, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, HealthPlus, and Pep.

Mr. Du Plessis said that Novare Real Estate Nigeria has successfully developed 4 A grade retail malls in Nigeria, Novare Gateway Mall Abuja, Novare Central Mall, Abuja, Novare Apo Mall, Abuja and Novare Lekki Mall, Lagos which 6th year anniversary was being celebrated. H stated that the sixth anniversary is therefore an important milestone for the Novare Group in Nigeria. According to him, the Novare Malls are designed to be a choice shopping destination and family recreation spot, hence the tenant mix are meticulously selected to provide an overall shopping and leisure experience for the shoppers and families who visit the Malls with exclusive/proprietary brands such as Funworld in each of the Malls. He noted that the Malls are built to the highest international standards with serene and secure environment.

“We are at the heart of the Sangotedo community and its environs and over the past six years, our vision to provide world class experience in keeping with the ever growing and changing needs of the community and those of our shoppers has become a reality.” Novare Lekki Mall’s catchment area includes a cluster of highbrow estates such as Emperor Estate, Crown Estate, Fara Park, Grenadines Homes, Fountain Springville Estate, and the Lagos State Housing Schemes, among others.

Mr. Du Plessis stated that Novare Lekki Mall is the second development in Nigeria in the Novare Real Estate Africa portfolio, which also includes Novare Apo Mall, Novare Central and Novare Gateway, all in Abuja. According to the CEO, Novare Real Estate Nigeria is a subsidiary of Novare Holdings Ltd, (a company registered in South Africa) with its investors “mandate to develop and manage modern retail and commercial facilities across sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa.” He said that Novare Holdings have successfully developed 9 grade A retail malls across Sub-Saharan Africa in Nigeria, Mozambique and Zambia and has through its activities positively transformed the real estate industry across Africa and contributed to job creation.

While thanking the mall’s tenants, Du Plessis assured that Novare, remains dedicated to providing innovative and world class shopping experience not only at the Lekki mall but across its retail and commercial facilities in the country.

---