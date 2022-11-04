RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Novare Real Estate Nigeria’s Lekki Mall clocks 6, unveils anniversary logo

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByNovare

L-R: Head, Real Estate Finance, West Àfrica, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Tola Akinhanmi; Head, Equity Capital Markets Execution, Africa Regions, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Oyinda Akinyemi; Chairman, Novare Fund Managers Nigeria Limited, Prof. Fabian Ajogeru; Chief Executive Officer, Novare Fund Manager Nigeria Limited, Hein Du Plessis; and Chief Executive Officer, Novare Real Estate Nigeria Limited, Ayotunde Adesulu, cutting the Anniversary Cake at the Novare Lekki Mall 6th Anniversary Press Briefing and 10 years of Novare operations in Nigeria, held in Lagos recently.
L-R: Head, Real Estate Finance, West Àfrica, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Tola Akinhanmi; Head, Equity Capital Markets Execution, Africa Regions, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Oyinda Akinyemi; Chairman, Novare Fund Managers Nigeria Limited, Prof. Fabian Ajogeru; Chief Executive Officer, Novare Fund Manager Nigeria Limited, Hein Du Plessis; and Chief Executive Officer, Novare Real Estate Nigeria Limited, Ayotunde Adesulu, cutting the Anniversary Cake at the Novare Lekki Mall 6th Anniversary Press Briefing and 10 years of Novare operations in Nigeria, held in Lagos recently.

Novare Lekki Mall, the largest retail mall in Nigeria owned by Novare Real Estate Nigeria, is six this year. The Chief Executive Officer of Novare Real Estate Nigeria, Mr. Hein Du Plessis, announced that Novare Real Estate Nigeria is happy to celebrate another milestone in its 10 years journey in Nigeria with the celebration of the 6th year anniversary of the development of Novare Lekki Mall in Lagos. Novare Real Estate Nigeria which is a real estate investment, development and management company started its journey in Nigeria in 2012 with the development of the first modern retail mall in Abuja, known as the Novare Apo Mall. A special sixth anniversary logo that reflects the six-year journey was also unveiled at a press briefing held at the Novare Lekki Mall on Thursday as part of the activities to mark the 6 years anniversary.

Recommended articles

The 22,000sqm mall, which opened to business in August 2016, is an A- grade retail mall development strategically located at Cardinal Olubunmi Okojie Way, Sangotedo, Lekki-Epe Expressway . The mall anchors about 100 shops, including some of the country’s iconic brands such as Stanbic IBTC Bank, Shoprite, MTN, Game, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, HealthPlus, and Pep.

Mr. Du Plessis said that Novare Real Estate Nigeria has successfully developed 4 A grade retail malls in Nigeria, Novare Gateway Mall Abuja, Novare Central Mall, Abuja, Novare Apo Mall, Abuja and Novare Lekki Mall, Lagos which 6th year anniversary was being celebrated. H stated that the sixth anniversary is therefore an important milestone for the Novare Group in Nigeria. According to him, the Novare Malls are designed to be a choice shopping destination and family recreation spot, hence the tenant mix are meticulously selected to provide an overall shopping and leisure experience for the shoppers and families who visit the Malls with exclusive/proprietary brands such as Funworld in each of the Malls. He noted that the Malls are built to the highest international standards with serene and secure environment.

“We are at the heart of the Sangotedo community and its environs and over the past six years, our vision to provide world class experience in keeping with the ever growing and changing needs of the community and those of our shoppers has become a reality.” Novare Lekki Mall’s catchment area includes a cluster of highbrow estates such as Emperor Estate, Crown Estate, Fara Park, Grenadines Homes, Fountain Springville Estate, and the Lagos State Housing Schemes, among others.

Mr. Du Plessis stated that Novare Lekki Mall is the second development in Nigeria in the Novare Real Estate Africa portfolio, which also includes Novare Apo Mall, Novare Central and Novare Gateway, all in Abuja. According to the CEO, Novare Real Estate Nigeria is a subsidiary of Novare Holdings Ltd, (a company registered in South Africa) with its investors “mandate to develop and manage modern retail and commercial facilities across sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa.” He said that Novare Holdings have successfully developed 9 grade A retail malls across Sub-Saharan Africa in Nigeria, Mozambique and Zambia and has through its activities positively transformed the real estate industry across Africa and contributed to job creation.

While thanking the mall’s tenants, Du Plessis assured that Novare, remains dedicated to providing innovative and world class shopping experience not only at the Lekki mall but across its retail and commercial facilities in the country.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByNovare

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Novare Real Estate Nigeria’s Lekki Mall clocks 6, unveils anniversary logo

Novare Real Estate Nigeria’s Lekki Mall clocks 6, unveils anniversary logo

Twitter employees in Africa are bracing for possible layoffs amid Elon Musk takeover drama

Twitter employees in Africa are bracing for possible layoffs amid Elon Musk takeover drama

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced

Emirates suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Outrage and praise trail Kenya’s relief aid to Somalia as people are unsure of how to feel

Outrage and praise trail Kenya’s relief aid to Somalia as people are unsure of how to feel

Crownedgear empowers youth, champions at International School, Unilag

Crownedgear empowers youth, champions at International School, Unilag

Twitter employees will find out whether or not they've been laid off via an email called 'Your Role at Twitter,' company says

Twitter employees will find out whether or not they've been laid off via an email called 'Your Role at Twitter,' company says

Equity market records losses, capitalisation down by N25bn

Equity market records losses, capitalisation down by N25bn

The UN warns that around 8 million people are at risk of starvation in South Sudan

The UN warns that around 8 million people are at risk of starvation in South Sudan

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Interview with Vircap’s co-founders Julius Oluwanisola and David Oluwanisola

Interview with Vircap’s co-founders Julius Oluwanisola and David Oluwanisola

Win N3, 000,000 in Xiaomi Ember Fun Fest Promo!

Win N3, 000,000 in Xiaomi Ember Fun Fest Promo!

The 8 Best Sites to Buy Steam Accounts (2023)

The 8 best sites to buy steam accounts (2023)

Naira-Notes (PremiumTimes)

CBN, financial experts disagree as apex bank plans redesign of Naira notes after 20 years