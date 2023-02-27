Nokia rebrands operations, changes logo after 45 years

During an interview, with Bloomberg, the President and CEO of Nokia, Pekka Lundmark, said "We want to launch a new brand that is focusing very much on the networks and industrial digitalization, which is a completely different thing from the legacy mobile phones."

"In most people’s minds, we are still a successful mobile phone brand, but this is not what Nokia is about,”

Nokia, one of the greatest phone manufacturing companies had paused its market operations years back by selling its phone manufacturing arm to Microsoft in 2014. It had then, turned its sights on the network equipment business by acquiring France’s Alcatel-Lucent.

Nokia had since 1998, maintained its lead as the most extensive worldwide seller of mobile phones. The company, however, suffered from a decline in its market shares after a series of poor management decisions.

Although the popular Nokia phones are still sold and still have a market share in the phone industry, they are not directly manufactured by the company but by Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, HMD Global.

According to the press release by the company, the new logo is a clear departure from the one that has existed since 1978.

Speaking further on the new logo, Lundmark pointed out that millions of phone users and industry watchers across the globe had come to associate the old logo with smartphones. This had to be changed as the company has switched focus and now deals with a broader range of technologies.