NLNG set to commence supply of 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Nigerian market

According to a report by Thisday, the NLNG, in partnership with three major players in the industry, Asiko Power Limited, Bridport Energy Limited, and Gas-Plus Synergy Limited, had earlier signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) agreement in 2021 as the three companies were eligible to become the off-takers of the deal.

In a bid to bring the project to fruition, the eligible companies are currently setting up infrastructure that would carry the full product from the NLNG in Apapa and Lekki Free Zone, Lagos as they prepare to receive the product from the NLNG.

While giving more insight on the agreement, the immediate past Managing director of the NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, confirmed that for a start, the initial supply volume which would be supplied to the three approved off-takers would be 1.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Speaking further, Attah explained that the SPA agreement with the three off-takers was initiated during a Domestic LNG (DLNG) workshop held in November 2019 aimed at conducting a stress test on the delivery model of the product with other industry stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is my pleasure to announce that our commitment to unlocking gas utilisation is now backed by the execution of Sales and Purchase Agreements to supply 1.1 million tonnes per annum of LNG on DES basis to Asiko Power Limited, Bridport Energy Limited and Gas-Plus Synergy Limited.

“The SPAs will facilitate the project execution and development of infrastructure led by off-takers to aid LNG delivery into the domestic market,” Attah had said.

Speaking further on the project, Biobaku said the company remained committed to delivering LNG to the Nigerian market despite the delay in the supply schedule. He mentioned the challenges associated with the importation of steel as part of the issues faced by the industry which has caused the delay in executing the project.

To further give more support to the company’s will to drive the supply of LNG across the country, Biobaky added that the company processing plant in Rivers state currently has a six-train LNG processing plant in Bonny Island with a production capacity of 22 million tones per annum (22mtpa) and 5mtpa of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs).