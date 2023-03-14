NIMC charges Nigerians applying for international passports ₦1000 for NIN verification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that with effect from April 1, 2023, Nigerians who are planning to get an international passport will be parting with the sum of N1000 as payment for the integration and verification of the National Identification Number (NIN).
The ₦1000 payment, according to the NIMC, will be the same for all locations across the country while it will cost $5.00 or its equivalent for other African countries, and $15 for applicants in non-African countries or its equivalent in that country’s currency.