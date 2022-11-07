RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigeria's non-oil export increases by 62.37% to hit $2.59 billion in H1

Solomon Ekanem

The value of exports from Nigeria’s non-oil commodity experienced a 62.37% increase in the first half of 2022 thus reaching about $2.59 billion during the period in review.

Non-oil export commodities

This figure represents a significant increase when compared to the amount generated during the same period in review for 2021 which is $1.60 billion.

According to the Executive Director/Chief Executive, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, this figure is the all-time highest performance in the non-oil sector in recent times.

The NEPC boss made this assertion citing the maiden National Forum of States Committee on Export Promotion (SCEP) held recently in Abuja.

Yakusak, while recognizing the increased performance of the non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy which has been on a steady rise from last year, also added that the development should be greatly applauded as the sector battled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

Speaking further the NEPC boss however noted the underutilization of the SCEP as the body has not been fully living up to its expectations for the non-oil export development in the country.

He said, “It is on this note that we convened this forum to discuss identified challenges bedeviling SCEP operations in each state and to jointly proffer workable solutions.”

Recall at the 5th Meeting of the National Council on Trade and Investment (NCTI-05) in Minna, Niger State in July, a communique was signed which appealed to the various state governments to upgrade their existing Export Promotion Committees to Export Promotion Agencies, a process which would make the states to be more involved in non-oil export promotion activities.

This was meant to give more responsibility to the SCEP to effectively complement the role of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council towards improving value-addition activities.

