RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

Solomon Ekanem

The Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report for the third quarter of 2022 has shown that Nigeria’s total merchandise trade dropped from N12.84 trillion in the second quarter of 2022 to N11.59 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 revealing a decrease of N1.24 trillion.

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022
Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

According to the report from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, the drop in foreign trade was influenced mainly by the dwindling crude oil exports which have been directly influenced by the low production output due to crude oil theft and other challenges facing the oil and gas industry.

Recommended articles

As a result, crude oil exports dropped from N5.91 trillion in the second quarter of 2022 to N4.66 trillion in the third quarter of 2022. It is also important to note that the decline has been in place for three straight quarters.

In Q1, Nigeria’s total trade stood at N13 trillion, it further dropped to N12.84 trillion in the second quarter. Further details also showed that the figures have continued declining as its data for Q3 reveals the figure currently stands at 11.59 trillion.

For the year-on-year value, the total trade volume for Q3 2022 (11.59 trillion) was higher than the value recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 which stood at N10.47 trillion.

The report also showed that In the quarter under review (Q3), total exports - N5.93 trillion, declined by 19.89 percent when compared to the second quarter of 2022 - N7.41 trillion. On a year-on-year basis, there was a 15.52 percent increase when compared to the value recorded in the third quarter of 2021 - (N5.14 trillion).

Total imports in the third quarter increased by 4.22 percent (5.93 trillion), when compared to the value recorded in the second quarter of 2022 - N5.44 trillion.

The total imports also grew by 6.16 per cent when compared to the value recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021 - N5.34 trillion.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Glencore pays the Democratic Republic of Congo $180 million over its recent corruption scandal

Glencore pays the Democratic Republic of Congo $180 million over its recent corruption scandal

Meta introduces age-verification tools to check underage users on Facebook dating platform

Meta introduces age-verification tools to check underage users on Facebook dating platform

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

Nigeria's foreign trade drops to N11.59 trillion in Q3, 2022

What you didn’t know about the Rise Challenge

What you didn’t know about the Rise Challenge

Kidnappers in Niger drop guns, reject crime for chance at honest jobs

Kidnappers in Niger drop guns, reject crime for chance at honest jobs

EIU analysts forecast grim economic outlook for Africa in 2023

EIU analysts forecast grim economic outlook for Africa in 2023

Mikano Motors debuts Maxus T60 pickup in Nigeria

Mikano Motors debuts Maxus T60 pickup in Nigeria

See the reason why the president of Tanzania canceled the country’s independence day celebrations

See the reason why the president of Tanzania canceled the country’s independence day celebrations

Top 5 fintech trends & predictions for Africa in 2023

Top 5 fintech trends & predictions for Africa in 2023

Trending

WhatsApp hit massive data breach

WhatsApp hit by massive data breach, over 400 million user details from 84 countries exposed

Shop Big Deals this Black Friday on Squad Black November!

Shop Big Deals this Black Friday on Squad Black November!

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Bello-Hassan - Managing Director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

NDIC pays out N113.2 billion to customers of failed Nigerian banks