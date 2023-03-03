ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's foreign exchange inflow drops by 40 percent to $26.32 billion

Solomon Ekanem

The monthly economic report from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has shown that in the first 11 months of 2022 (11m’22), the flow of foreign exchange into Nigeria’s economy dropped by 40 percent from $44.01 billion in 2021 to $26.32 billion in 2022.

Further details from the report also revealed a 26% decline when the aggregate foreign exchange inflow into the economy was compared from $63.57 billion recorded within the same period in 2022 to $86.34 billion recorded in 2021.

Data for foreign exchange outflow was also captured and it showed that on a year-on-year basis, the figures dropped by two percent from $37.96 billion in 11m’21 to $37.2 billion during the same period of review in 2022.

Outflows through the apex financial regulator, CBN, also increased by 2.14 percent from $29.37 billion in 11m’21. to $30 billion in 11m’22.

The CBN however noted that the net inflows through the institution on a monthly basis increased by 16 percent from $1.74 billion in October 2022 to $2.02 billion in November 2022.

The CBN stated: “Foreign exchange inflow through the Bank increased by 24.3 percent to $2.00 billion, from US$1.61 billion in October, while outflow rose by 8.6 percent to $2.38 billion, from $2.19 billion in October.

“Similarly, autonomous inflow increased by 15.6 percent to US$3.01 billion, from $2.60 billion in the preceding month, while autonomous outflow also increased to $0.61 billion, from $0.28 billion in October.

A net inflow of $2.39 billion was recorded through autonomous sources, compared with $2.32 billion in the preceding month.

“The CBN recorded a net outflow of $0.38 billion, compared with $0.58 billion in the preceding month.

