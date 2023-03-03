Nigeria's foreign exchange inflow drops by 40 percent to $26.32 billion

Data for foreign exchange outflow was also captured and it showed that on a year-on-year basis, the figures dropped by two percent from $37.96 billion in 11m’21 to $37.2 billion during the same period of review in 2022.

Outflows through the apex financial regulator, CBN, also increased by 2.14 percent from $29.37 billion in 11m’21. to $30 billion in 11m’22.

The CBN however noted that the net inflows through the institution on a monthly basis increased by 16 percent from $1.74 billion in October 2022 to $2.02 billion in November 2022.

The CBN stated: “Foreign exchange inflow through the Bank increased by 24.3 percent to $2.00 billion, from US$1.61 billion in October, while outflow rose by 8.6 percent to $2.38 billion, from $2.19 billion in October.

“Similarly, autonomous inflow increased by 15.6 percent to US$3.01 billion, from $2.60 billion in the preceding month, while autonomous outflow also increased to $0.61 billion, from $0.28 billion in October.

“A net inflow of $2.39 billion was recorded through autonomous sources, compared with $2.32 billion in the preceding month.

