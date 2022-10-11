Nigeria’s broadband penetration threatened as Telecoms hike data prices

The two major telecommunications companies, MTN Nigeria Communications and Airtel Africa Plc, have recently announced a 10% increase in the price of data plan.

While both mobile operators were noticed to have significant price increments, the effects would be felt across the country as majority of the Nigerian internet subscribers are customers of these companies.

As of August 2022, MTN Nigeria accounted for 42% of Nigerian Internet subscribers which is the largest share.

Other mobile operators like Globacom, Airtel and 9Mobile accounted for 28%, 27% and 3% of internet subscribers respectively.

Info from some subscribers revealed some of the telecom operators topped the smaller data prices with N10 to N50 for the different data plans.

The price of a daily data plan of 2GB has been increased from N500 to N550; the price of 20GB monthly plan now sells for N5,500, up from N5,000.

With 84 million internet subscriptions, broadband penetration in Nigeria as of June 2022, stood at 44.30 percent, an appreciable figure from the country’s plan of reaching the 90 percent mark.