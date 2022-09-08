Nigerian firms dominate Google's multi-million dollar start-up funding 2 years in a row

This is the second phase of the programme for startups in Africa as Google seeks to fund African startups with seed capital.

With 23 eligible firms, Nigerian Start-ups make up a third of the 2022 cohort.

In 2021, Nigerian Start-ups constituted half of the eligible firms with 25 out of 50 selected to share $3 million.

For two years in a row, Nigerian start-ups have beat other tech starts-ups from Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Botswana to dominate the Google black founders fund (BFF).

The Start-ups that made it to the cohort are spread across various sectors including food, media, and travel, but the majority are in fintech, logistics, and healthcare.

While announcing the feat, Folarin Aiyegbusi, Google’s Head of Startup Ecosystem, Sub Sahara Africa, revealed that the 60 start-ups for the 2022 cohort would also get non-dilutive awards of between $50,000 and $100,000 and up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credit.

The 2022 cohort is made up of 50 percent women-led businesses, and are from Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda..

12 Start-ups made it from Kenya while Rwanda had 12 entries.