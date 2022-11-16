Nigerian content creators make the list of Africans selected for Youtube’s 2023 Black Voices fund

Speaking about the African representation on the list, Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, said, “We are excited about the creators, musical artists and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. The initiative is dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform”.

The initiative, a $100 million fund program was launched in 2020 as a response to the racial injustice witnessed across the world during the 2020 COVID year. It was also meant to be a follow-up to the global challenge and commitment created to encourage and grow Black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers who use the platform to showcase their talents.

The program which has clocked its third year is dedicated to highlighting and improving black creators on YouTube from across the world by providing them with funding, resources, and mentorship that will help them excel on the platform.

A total number of 135 creators were chosen for the 2023 class of the #YouTubeBlack Voices and 40 are from Sub-Saharan Africa.

Also, 23 musicians made it to the global list for the #YouTubeBlack Voices program, with Africa producing four musicians with two of them, Asake and BNXN representing Nigeria,

Finally, for #YouTubeBlack Voices Songwriters and Producers category, two African producers made it to the list while the remaining 17 were chosen globally.