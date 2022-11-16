RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigerian content creators make the list of Africans selected for Youtube’s 2023 Black Voices fund

Solomon Ekanem

YouTube has announced the inclusion of some Nigerians in the 2023 cohort of its #YouTubeBlack Voices creators and artist program.

Black-Voices-Fund
Black-Voices-Fund

The cohort, which is in its third year, is YouTube’s agenda to expand its support to African creators and further develop the continent's creative economy.

Recommended articles

Speaking about the African representation on the list, Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, said, “We are excited about the creators, musical artists and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. The initiative is dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform”.

The initiative, a $100 million fund program was launched in 2020 as a response to the racial injustice witnessed across the world during the 2020 COVID year. It was also meant to be a follow-up to the global challenge and commitment created to encourage and grow Black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers who use the platform to showcase their talents.

The program which has clocked its third year is dedicated to highlighting and improving black creators on YouTube from across the world by providing them with funding, resources, and mentorship that will help them excel on the platform.

A total number of 135 creators were chosen for the 2023 class of the #YouTubeBlack Voices and 40 are from Sub-Saharan Africa.

Also, 23 musicians made it to the global list for the #YouTubeBlack Voices program, with Africa producing four musicians with two of them, Asake and BNXN representing Nigeria,

Finally, for #YouTubeBlack Voices Songwriters and Producers category, two African producers made it to the list while the remaining 17 were chosen globally.

YouTube will be granting support of up to $20,000 and $50,000 to the chosen artists as seed funding. They will also have dedicated partner support from for six months and also have the opportunity to participate in programmes including bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes spread out across the year.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's how technology can optimise freight forwarding process in Africa, according to Hio Sola - Usidame

Here's how technology can optimise freight forwarding process in Africa, according to Hio Sola - Usidame

7 African countries that tackled alcohol abuse during the pandemic according to the WHO

7 African countries that tackled alcohol abuse during the pandemic according to the WHO

DMO raises alarm as Nigeria's 'category B' economic rating shuts out investors

DMO raises alarm as Nigeria's 'category B' economic rating shuts out investors

Nigerian content creators make the list of Africans selected for Youtube’s 2023 Black Voices fund

Nigerian content creators make the list of Africans selected for Youtube’s 2023 Black Voices fund

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa

Kenyan businesses to shut down in droves without a miracle intervention

Kenyan businesses to shut down in droves without a miracle intervention

Stock market declines marginally by 0. 02%

Stock market declines marginally by 0. 02%

Naira depreciates by 0.15%, exchanges at 446.67 to dollar

Naira depreciates by 0.15%, exchanges at 446.67 to dollar

The United States is calling for a de-escalation between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

The United States is calling for a de-escalation between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

15 Legit online investment platforms in Nigeria that pays daily

15 Legit online investment platforms in Nigeria that pays daily

Paypal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

Elon Musk registers Twitter payment service to battle Paypal's dominance

Google

Google modifies Gmail interface with 3 new features

From left: Executive Director, Wholesale Banking, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mr. Obaro Odeghe; Divisional Head, Transaction Banking, Mrs. Rolayo Akhigbe; Managing Director of the Bank, Mrs. Yemisi Edun; Head, Strategic Planning, Nigerian Export Import Bank, Mr. Tayo Omidiji and Customs Area Controller, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command, Comptroller Hammi Swomen, during a Seminar on, ‘’Refocusing Nigeria's Economic Development Through Non-Oil Exports’’organised by FCMB held on November 1, 2022 in Lagos.

Export Trade: FCMB rallies operators to diversify and stimulate the economy