RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigerian businesses, economy lost over N1trn in two weeks to flooding – Expert

Solomon Ekanem

The recent flood which has ravaged a greater part of the country in recent times has cost the economy over N1 trillion as goods, lives and properties have been lost to the overwhelming disaster.

Nigerian businesses, economy lost over N1trn in two weeks to flooding – Expert
Nigerian businesses, economy lost over N1trn in two weeks to flooding – Expert

About five states, Kogi, Benue, Anambra, Niger, and Nasarawa were worst hit by the disaster while other states suffered some minimal hits.

Read Also

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, over 1.4 million citizens have been displaced, with about 500 persons reported dead.

790,254 persons have been relocated from the flood-ravaged areas while 1,546 persons sustained various degrees of injuries. He also confirmed that about 44,099 houses were partially damaged, and 45,249 houses, were totally damaged.

Over 76,000 hectares of farmlands were partially destroyed, while 70,566 hectares of farmlands were totally destroyed.

Speaking on the development, a Financial Inclusion/Wealth Management expert, MD/CEO of SD & D Capital Management Limited, Idakolo Gbolade revealed that the Nigerian economy and businesses lost over N1 trillion Naira in a space of two weeks to this year’s flooding.

Gbolade made this revelation in a chat with Dailypost recently.

According to him, the most part of the economy which has been brutally hit includes agriculture and trade. He noted that most agrarian areas in Nigeria were worst hit by the recent flood thus affecting the availability, and cost of food products.

On the movement of trade, he added that billions of businesses plying the very busy and strategic Lokoja-Abuja road have been stranded for over 15 days now due to flood.

Logistic vehicles like trailers which convey goods and merchandise and fuel tankers that supply Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to North Central and Abuja and other vehicles moving goods down south have been held up in Lokoja because of the flooding crisis.

The ripple effect will be that businesses that depend on these products would definitely halt operations and count losses during this period as most perishable goods being transported would lose their value.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Prof. Mansur Matazu has warned that the North Central and Southern zones should expect more flooding.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 most expensive diamonds to come from Africa

7 most expensive diamonds to come from Africa

Private sector gets over N62.28trn credit in Q1 2021 — NBS

Private sector gets over N62.28trn credit in Q1 2021 — NBS

Nigerian businesses, economy lost over N1trn in two weeks to flooding – Expert

Nigerian businesses, economy lost over N1trn in two weeks to flooding – Expert

5G: MTN partners OEMs, others to reduce cost of mobile phones

5G: MTN partners OEMs, others to reduce cost of mobile phones

Food is about to get very expensive in Nigeria, here's why [Pulse Explainer]

Food is about to get very expensive in Nigeria, here's why [Pulse Explainer]

Top Nigerian business leaders conferred with national awards by President Muhammadu Buhari

Top Nigerian business leaders conferred with national awards by President Muhammadu Buhari

TikTok already took over as Gen Z's social platform of choice. It might be coming for Spotify next.

TikTok already took over as Gen Z's social platform of choice. It might be coming for Spotify next.

MEST Africa Challenge 2022: Here are the shortlisted startups going into the regional competition stage

MEST Africa Challenge 2022: Here are the shortlisted startups going into the regional competition stage

Dr Browns range of baby wipes, diapers, and towel underpads bring an accessible experience of quality to the everyday Nigerian

Dr Browns range of baby wipes, diapers, and towel underpads bring an accessible experience of quality to the everyday Nigerian

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bolt car 4

My Experience as the Largest Fleet Owner in Lagos on Bolt – Olaniran Oni

Serena Williams

Serena Williams, others invest $3.3m in Nigerian intelligence start-up

Telecom companies

Nigeria’s broadband penetration threatened as Telecoms hike data prices

Avoiding omo-onile troubles in lagos

How to avoid Omo-onile troubles in Lagos