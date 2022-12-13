Nigerian Breweries Brands Elevates Festive Celebration; Rolls out exciting festive calendar with an exhilarating mashup of events

Brands like Maltina, Goldberg, Gulder and Zagg have kickstarted the festive season with the sponsorship of events like the Abula Festival, Ofada festival, and Psquare 4Eva Concert where consumers had splendid experiences courtesy of these brands.

In addition to being sponsors of Rhythm Unplugged, Mavin All Stars, Transcorp Hilton Enchanting Xmas, GenZ Republik, Nigerian Breweries is sponsoring the Wonderland Lagos, a 33-day long event, with series of exciting activities and activations to cater to families, including family karaoke nights, photo booths and carols, Christmas family feuds, Santa games hamlet, Wonder beer village, VR and arcade, maze, waterslide amongst others.

Other events that have been announced in the Nigerian Breweries festive lineup include: Eko Hotel Xmas Prideland, Idris Elba Rave Party, International Concert, Entertainment Week, Wizkid Live, Kizz Daniel Live, Asake Live, and the Eko Atlantic Xmas Village.

At all the events, the company’s brands —Gulder, Legend, Zagg, Heineken, Maltina, Star Radler, Desperados, and Tiger— will be present to elevate the festive celebrations for attendees of the respective events.

“Delivering unrivalled consumer experience has always been at the heart of our operations and decisions at Nigerian Breweries, and being a part of memorable moments and events with our consumers this festive season is no different,” stated Sandra Amachree, Senior Media, Brand PR & Sponsorships Manager, Nigerian Breweries PLC.

“We want every Nigerian, in every geo-political zone where we have a footprint to have a memorable holiday season.”

For the complete festive schedule, and daily updates, follow these brands across their social media platforms. @heinekenng @desperadosng @maltina @legendnigeria @Star_radler @tigerbeerng @fayrouznigeria @zagg_ng @gulderng @goldberg_ng

---