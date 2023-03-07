ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigeria remains in top 7 gas-flaring countries despite reducing gas flaring by 500 million SCF

Solomon Ekanem

Nigeria has maintained its position in the list of the top seven gas-flaring countries after Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Algeria, and Venezuela despite its attempt to reduce gas flaring by shedding 500 million standard cubic feet of gas in January 2023.

Nigeria remains in top 7 gas-flaring countries despite reducing gas flaring by 500 million SCF
Nigeria remains in top 7 gas-flaring countries despite reducing gas flaring by 500 million SCF

According to recent data by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCl), in January, gas flaring was reduced by 500 million Standard Cubit Feet (SCF) from 10 billion SCF recorded in December 2022 to hit 9.5 billion SCF.

Recommended articles

The reduction volume of 500 million SCF is, however, still regarded as a very low volume when compared with the intended volume needed to remove the country from the list of gas-flaring nations.

According to the World Bank's Global Gas Flaring Tracker, 10 countries have continually remained the largest flaring countries in 2021. These include Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Venezuela, Algeria, Nigeria, Mexico, Libya, and China.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also revealed that the countries were responsible for 75 percent of all gas flared and also produced 50 percent of global oil.

The World Bank's Global Gas Flaring Tracker also revealed that for 10 years in a row, the top seven countries (Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Algeria, Venezuela, and Nigeria) have maintained their positions as top gas flaring countries.

The gas flaring report from the NNPCL also showed that despite the reduced gas flaring volume noticed in January 2023, the volume was still higher than the amount recorded in November 2022 (9.3 billion SCF).

While explaining the mechanism behind gas flaring in Nigeria, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), the body which monitors the burning of gas in the country explained that the molecules are burnt off, or ‘flared’, as part of the oil production process.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also added that since the 1950s, gas has been flared in Nigeria releasing carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere, a process which has continually remained a source of hazardous health concerns in the Niger Delta, despite efforts to reduce it.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria remains in top 7 gas-flaring countries despite reducing gas flaring by 500 million SCF

Nigeria remains in top 7 gas-flaring countries despite reducing gas flaring by 500 million SCF

Twitter outage which affected links and images traced to API issues

Twitter outage which affected links and images traced to API issues

Prime Minister of England and President of Rwanda held a phone conversation to discuss illegal migration

Prime Minister of England and President of Rwanda held a phone conversation to discuss illegal migration

Uganda’s economy takes hit following downturn in agricultural, industrial sectors

Uganda’s economy takes hit following downturn in agricultural, industrial sectors

AVO TV records its best viewership to date during the presidential election

AVO TV records its best viewership to date during the presidential election

Africa’s rising billionaires: Who are the new faces to watch out for in 2023?

Africa’s rising billionaires: Who are the new faces to watch out for in 2023?

Naira gains, exchanges N461.33 to dollar

Naira gains, exchanges N461.33 to dollar

Oil Mining Lease: NNPC 18 Operating Ltd replaces Eroton

Oil Mining Lease: NNPC 18 Operating Ltd replaces Eroton

Namibia’s oil exploration shows promise with third oil discovery

Namibia’s oil exploration shows promise with third oil discovery

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ecological-Fund (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

5 states get highest allocation as FG shares N41.79 billion ecological fund

DANGOTE SUGAR

Dangote Sugar declares N82.3bn annual profit for 2022

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

Naira crisis: CBN promises to provide information on the disbursement of new naira notes

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer

QNET Public Announcement: Trade name disclaimer