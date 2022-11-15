RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigeria exceeds 2 months oil production target with 1.014million BPD in October

Solomon Ekanem

After months of uncertainty in its daily oil production target, Nigeria finally exceeded the 1 million barrels per day (BPD) target in October, a feat which has seen the country exceed the oil production targets achieved in August and September.

Nigeria exceed 2 months oil production target
Nigeria exceed 2 months oil production target

This comes amid disturbing information concerning Nigeria’s low oil output as the country has been producing oil at record low quantity which has seen it lose as much as 800,000 BPD in the last few months.

Recommended articles

According to production data obtained from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) a daily production target of 1.014 million barrels of crude oil was drilled for the month under review and this exceeded production for August which stood at 972,394 BPD and September’s volume which was pegged at 937,766 BPD.

The production in October also saw the production volume increase to 31.449 million barrels of oil thus beating the total production volume for August - 30.144 million barrels and September - 28.132 million barrels.

The volume of Condensate produced during the period in review also increased as 6.692 million barrels of condensate was produced, a feat which raised total production to 38.1 million barrels for last month.

Some factors have been seen to be responsible for the increased output in October which include the high production capacity for some of Nigeria’s finest crude like Bonny light, Brass, Qua Iboe, Forcados and Excravos.

Bonny light rose from a very poor production volume of 167,582 barrels in September to hit 1.616 million barrels for the month.

Another crude type - Brass also rose from a meagre 172,814 barrels to reach 358,671 barrels in the month of October.

Qua Iboe maintained its production output of 4.984 million barrels in October, a very little difference from the 4.97 million barrels output in September.

Meanwhile, production output for Forcados increased massively from 134,437 barrels to hit 2.519 million barrels for the month under review while the production capacity for Excravos hit 4.532 million barrels, showing an increase from the 3.272 million it produced in the previous period.

Despite the improved performance, the output is still not enough to augment the current status of the country’s oil-dependent economy as the output figure is still a far cry from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) allocation of 1.826 million BPD for the month of October.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division officially launch Cerave Brand in Nigeria

L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division officially launch Cerave Brand in Nigeria

Google agrees to a $391.5 settlement fee after investigations revealed it illegally tracked user location

Google agrees to a $391.5 settlement fee after investigations revealed it illegally tracked user location

Nigeria exceeds 2 months oil production target with 1.014million BPD in October

Nigeria exceeds 2 months oil production target with 1.014million BPD in October

Top 10 African cities with the highest population

Top 10 African cities with the highest population

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

Infinix to hold Live Sales for all its Hot 20 Series & Note 12 Series Smartphones

Infinix to hold Live Sales for all its Hot 20 Series & Note 12 Series Smartphones

#Dayof8billion: Somewhere in the world the 8th billionth person is going to be born this very second

#Dayof8billion: Somewhere in the world the 8th billionth person is going to be born this very second

2023: NESG sets economic priorities for presidential candidates

2023: NESG sets economic priorities for presidential candidates

Elon Musk registers Twitter payment service to battle Paypal's dominance

Elon Musk registers Twitter payment service to battle Paypal's dominance

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

15 Legit online investment platforms in Nigeria that pays daily

15 Legit online investment platforms in Nigeria that pays daily

Naira Design: Customers ask CBN to extend deadline for cash deposit

Naira Design: Customers ask CBN to extend deadline for cash deposits

Azeez Amida Unveils “Enter, Perform, Exit (EPE Principle): Understanding the opportunity cycle to Huge Applause in Lagos

Azeez Amida Unveils “Enter, Perform, Exit (EPE Principle): Understanding the opportunity cycle” to Huge Applause in Lagos

Paypal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

Elon Musk registers Twitter payment service to battle Paypal's dominance