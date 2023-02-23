NGX: Gains in Tier-1 banking stocks lift market indices

Also, the benchmark All-Share Index increased by 330.85 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 54,646.38 from N54,315.53 recorded at the previous trading.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks which included BUA Foods and WAPCO as well as Tier-1 banking, amongst which were, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCo) and FBN Holdings.

Consequently, the year-to-date return rose to 6.62 per cent.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 52.92 per cent.

A total of 142.04 million shares valued at N1.85 billion were exchanged in 2,651 deals.

Market breadth closed positive at 21 stocks as against six that declined.

A breakdown of price movement showed that MRS topped the gainers’ table with a gain of 9.88 per cent to close at N27.80 per share.

McNichols trailed with a gain of 9.09 per cent to close at 60k, while BUA Foods rose by 8.87 per cent to close at N81 per share.

Cornerstone Insurance was up by 8.83 per cent to close at 65k, while Transcorp Hotel gained 7,44 per cent to close at N6.50, per share.

Conversely, The Initiates led the losers’ table, dropping by 9.09 per cent to close at 40k per share.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc followed with a loss of 6.45 per cent to close at N1.45, while consolidated Hallmark Insurance declined by 6.15 per cent to close at 61k per share.