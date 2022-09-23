RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

NEITI tackles oil firms over N1.07 trillion tax revenue owed FG

Solomon Ekanem

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has called out oil and gas companies in Nigeria over a tax revenue debt of N1.07 trillion owed the federal government as of March 2022.

NIGERIA-EXTRACTIVE-INDUSTRIES-TRANSPARENCY-INITIATIVE-NEITI
NIGERIA-EXTRACTIVE-INDUSTRIES-TRANSPARENCY-INITIATIVE-NEITI

Recall by the time NEITI released its 2019 report, it had also made public, a list of 77 oil and gas companies that owed the government up to $6.8 billion.

Recommended articles

The National Assembly had set up an ad-hoc committee to probe the figures and also, have first hand report how the organization arrived at the numbers.

in 2020, NEITI published another report which revealed that the defaulting oil companies had reduced to 51 companies, with a corresponding debt of $3.6 billion.

While speaking at the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) sensitization programme recently, the Executive Secretary, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, further added that the organization has so far recovered a total of $3.8 billion (N1.5 trillion) while an outstanding sum of $2.67 billion (N1.07 trillion) was still pending as of March 2022.

The income received by NEITI includes the taxes and VAT being collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the royalties that have been paid to the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Orji further mentioned that there was a need for Nigeria for be fully prepared for the coming Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) revalidation which is expected to come up in 2023 thus the recovery process was a means of achieving the target set for the country for full validation by the world body.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NEITI tackles oil firms over N1.07 trillion tax revenue owed FG

NEITI tackles oil firms over N1.07 trillion tax revenue owed FG

Top 10 African countries with the most developed travel and tourism sectors in 2022

Top 10 African countries with the most developed travel and tourism sectors in 2022

Africa emits less than 1% of global carbon—Osinbajo

Africa emits less than 1% of global carbon—Osinbajo

Here’s what these African leaders had to say about Africa’s debt

Here’s what these African leaders had to say about Africa’s debt

Stock market drops by N124bn as sell pressure persists

Stock market drops by N124bn as sell pressure persists

Naira remains constant, exchanges N436.50 to dollar

Naira remains constant, exchanges N436.50 to dollar

FG appoints new acting Postmaster General of NIPOST

FG appoints new acting Postmaster General of NIPOST

Maize association to strategise on CBN’s loan recovery

Maize association to strategise on CBN’s loan recovery

Tony Elumelu Foundation lands a $20 million deal with USADF to help alleviate poverty in Africa

Tony Elumelu Foundation lands a $20 million deal with USADF to help alleviate poverty in Africa

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Aviation: FG, airline operators disagree over remittance of $464 million trapped funds

Aviation: FG, airline operators disagree over remittance of $464 million trapped funds

Imported food inflation rises to 17.9%

Imported food inflation rises to 17.9% as agricultural imports hit N907.8 billion in H1, 2022

A better opportunity—LIFT provides mentorship and capital for small businesses

A better opportunity—LIFT provides mentorship and capital for small businesses

Forex trading

Forex: Nigerian companies sideline FG's RT200 program, target black market rates