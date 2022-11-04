RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nairabox announces brand ambassador and all access movies subscription on its app

Nigeria’s foremost lifestyle platform, Nairabox – owned by JORG Technologies Limited – has announced Mike Ezuruonye, Aproko Doctor, Illbliss and Sam Agbero as its new brand ambassadors and a return of its N2,000 monthly cinema subscription feature for any 4 movies of choice at cinemas across Nigeria.

Jay Chikezie (Nairabox CEO)
Nairabox is the foremost lifestyle platform which has since its inception led the lifestyle and entertainment sector with the use of technology. The platform, known for its unmatched commitment to creating unparalleled lifestyle offerings, continues to collaborate with some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment concerts and cinemas to bring exciting offers to its users.

Speaking on the latest decision of the brand to sign its new ambassadors, as well as the return of its cinema subscription feature, CEO of Nairabox, Ugochukwu ‘Jay’ Chikezie stated, “At Nairabox, we understand the constant and rapid change happening around us, especially in the lifestyle and entertainment sector and, we are committed to evolving in order to meet and surpass users’ expectations. We are beyond excited about the onboarding of our new set of ambassadors because their personality shines through a balance of bold, authentic, true and entertaining that perfectly fits with our brand values and the return of our N2000 subscription is a way of reiterating what we believe in- easy and convenient cinema and lifestyle experiences.

Aproko Doctor
With the re-introduction of this offering, there’s a step forward in improving the cinema-going culture in Nigeria and enhancing efforts of exhibitors, actors and key stakeholders in the movie-making industry.”

Illbliss
Nairabox is Nigeria’s leading lifestyle app known for its drive for innovation. The platform pioneered many products and solutions that have continued to connect users with entertainment experiences from event tickets to cinema to other bouquets of fun and lifestyle services.

ABOUT NAIRABOX

Nairabox is a lifestyle application that allows you buy movie or event tickets at the convenience of your home or workplace. The Nairabox app is available to download for free on the Google play store and Apple iOS store.

