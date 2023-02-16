Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

The senior lawyer described the President’s speech as going against the Supreme court's ruling which had earlier asked the CBN to shelve its earlier announced deadline date until the courts rule on the matter.

Recall a panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, granted an interim injunction stopping the FG, CBN, commercial banks, etc, from implementing the February 10 deadline for the old N200, N500, and N1000 Naira notes to stop being legal tender.

The Supreme Court during its sitting on Wednesday, 15, 2023 to hear the case instituted by 12 state governors adjourned the hearing to February 22, 2023, while also declaring that its earlier announcement asking the CBN to hold on with its planned deadline subsists.

Adegboruwa described President Buhari's speech which had come just the next day, Thursday, February 16, 2023, as flouting the principle of the separation of powers and also going against the powers of the Supreme court.

According to Adegboruwa, “There is separation of powers in a democracy.”

“Under section 235 of the 1999 Constitution, the Supreme Court is the final authority in legal pronouncements in Nigeria.”

“Under section 287(1) of the Constitution, the President is statutorily obliged to obey, enforce and give effect to the decision of the Supreme Court”

“The President should reverse his directive and add the N500 and N1000 old notes, failing which the Supreme Court should overrule the directive of the President on February 22 when the case comes up.”

Meanwhile, the CBN has opened a portal for the collection of old naira notes from customers who still have the notes with them.