ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Solomon Ekanem
Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes
Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

The President this morning during a nationwide broadcast, announced that for the next 60 days from February 10, 2023, till April 10, 2023, only the old N200 banknote will remain in circulation while the old N500 and N1,000 notes will seize to be legal tender and will only be received at designated branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The senior lawyer described the President’s speech as going against the Supreme court's ruling which had earlier asked the CBN to shelve its earlier announced deadline date until the courts rule on the matter.

Recall a panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, granted an interim injunction stopping the FG, CBN, commercial banks, etc, from implementing the February 10 deadline for the old N200, N500, and N1000 Naira notes to stop being legal tender.

The Supreme Court during its sitting on Wednesday, 15, 2023 to hear the case instituted by 12 state governors adjourned the hearing to February 22, 2023, while also declaring that its earlier announcement asking the CBN to hold on with its planned deadline subsists.

Adegboruwa described President Buhari's speech which had come just the next day, Thursday, February 16, 2023, as flouting the principle of the separation of powers and also going against the powers of the Supreme court.

According to Adegboruwa, “There is separation of powers in a democracy.”

“Under section 235 of the 1999 Constitution, the Supreme Court is the final authority in legal pronouncements in Nigeria.”

“Under section 287(1) of the Constitution, the President is statutorily obliged to obey, enforce and give effect to the decision of the Supreme Court”

“The President should reverse his directive and add the N500 and N1000 old notes, failing which the Supreme Court should overrule the directive of the President on February 22 when the case comes up.”

Meanwhile, the CBN has opened a portal for the collection of old naira notes from customers who still have the notes with them.

With the new announcement from the President, the notes to be returned will now be the old N500 and N1000 notes.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

New report shows explosive growth of gaming in Sub-Saharan Africa

New report shows explosive growth of gaming in Sub-Saharan Africa

5 important takeaways from the Nigerian president's new currency directives

5 important takeaways from the Nigerian president's new currency directives

Tanzania assembles the largest freshwater yacht in East Africa

Tanzania assembles the largest freshwater yacht in East Africa

Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%

Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N461.50 to dollar

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N461.50 to dollar

4G for Everyone: itel & Airtel launch itel A60, 2023's most affordable 4G smartphone

4G for Everyone: itel & Airtel launch itel A60, 2023's most affordable 4G smartphone

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira-Dollar

Naira gains further, exchanges at N461.10 to dollar

Naira and Dollar

Naira gains 0.07% at Investors, Exporters window

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67

Naira Swap Deadline: Fuel stations, retail outlets reject old notes as CBN keeps Nigerians in suspense

Naira Swap Deadline: Fuel stations, retail outlets reject old notes as CBN keeps Nigerians in suspense