Naira slips to N765 to the dollar at parallel market

Official trading numbers: Naira which commenced trading at N440.58 per $1 at the spot market declined to N441.67 per dollar at the close of sales, data published on FMDQ websites, where forex is officially traded, showed.

This implies a 0.07 per cent devaluation from N441.38 it exchanged in the previous session on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Forex supply: Foreign exchange supply rose to $79.41 million on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, representing 101.2 per cent increase from $39.47 million on Monday.

Black/Parallel market rate: Similarly, the local unit crashed significantly at the street market on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, parallel market exchange rates reviewed across states showed.

“It was trading at N760.00 per $1 in the morning, but it dropped to N758.00 for $1 this evening. I don’t know if it will continue to increase or decrease by tomorrow,” a currency dealer at the market said.

The local currency opened at N762.00 per $1 at the parallel market otherwise known as the black market today Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Lagos Nigeria, after it closed at N757.00 per $1 on Tuesday 25, October 2022.