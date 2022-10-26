RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira slips to N765 to the dollar at parallel market

Ima Elijah

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel/black market...

Official trading numbers: Naira which commenced trading at N440.58 per $1 at the spot market declined to N441.67 per dollar at the close of sales, data published on FMDQ websites, where forex is officially traded, showed.

This implies a 0.07 per cent devaluation from N441.38 it exchanged in the previous session on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Forex supply: Foreign exchange supply rose to $79.41 million on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, representing 101.2 per cent increase from $39.47 million on Monday.

Black/Parallel market rate: Similarly, the local unit crashed significantly at the street market on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, parallel market exchange rates reviewed across states showed.

“It was trading at N760.00 per $1 in the morning, but it dropped to N758.00 for $1 this evening. I don’t know if it will continue to increase or decrease by tomorrow,” a currency dealer at the market said.

The local currency opened at N762.00 per $1 at the parallel market otherwise known as the black market today Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Lagos Nigeria, after it closed at N757.00 per $1 on Tuesday 25, October 2022.

What you should know: Even though the dollar to naira opened in the parallel market at ₦765 per $1 today, Pulse reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market, otherwise known as the black market. The apex bank has therefore directed anyone who requires forex to approach their bank, insisting that the I&E window is the only known exchange.

