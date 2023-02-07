ADVERTISEMENT
Naira Redesign: Hope PSBank commences new initiative to drive CBN Policy

In furtherance of its commitment to support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Naira redesign policy, Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank, Hope PSBank, a Unified Payment Services Limited subsidiary, has commenced a community inclusion initiative.

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the initiative on Friday, February 3, 2023, the Managing Director of the bank, Ogechi Altraide, explained that this initiative is targeted at promoting a cashless economy and ensuring that Nigerians, particularly the unbanked, perform transactions through electronic channels across the country.

She disclosed that the initiative would enable Nigerians to open Hope Wallet from their phones by simply dialing *569*9#. The wallet holders can deposit their cash into the wallet at any agency banking outlet in different communities across the country.

She further stated that the bank has offered to give everyone N500 cash incentive for opening the wallet, saying that all transactions can be performed using their phone numbers.

“Hope PSBank is giving N500 to everyone that opens the Hope Wallet. The phone number is the wallet, account number, and ATM card. The phone number can be used to transfer money, make payments and withdrawals at PoS, ATM and Web”, she said.

Also speaking, Group Head, Corporate Services, Hope PSBank, Cletus Igah, stated that the initiative is designed to accommodate all Nigerians by ensuring that they can perform any transaction without any hindrance using their digital wallet.

According to Igah, the company remains committed to supporting Nigerians to leverage digital financial services for inclusion, irrespective of their socioeconomic status.

He said that with the digital wallet, individuals and businesses can now access valuable and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs – transactions, payments, savings and – delivered responsibly and sustainably, especially in rural areas.

He urged all Nigerians to inform their family and friends to take advantage of the initiative and the seamless account opening process. He urged Nigerians to dial *569*9# to open a Hope Wallet account and receive a welcome bonus of N500, deposit money at any agency outlet nationwhide bearing in mind that your phone number is also your account number.

About Hope PSBank

Hope Payment Service Bank Limited (Hope PSBank), Nigeria’s premier Digital-first Bank was incorporated in September 2019 to leverage digital technologies to deliver inclusive financial services. The company believes everyone should access financial and payment services conveniently and with ease, irrespective of education, socieconomic status, and location. We seek to provide the 4As - Accessibility, Affordability, Availability, and Awareness of Digital Financial Services.

With Hope PSBank, every mobile telephone user can easily enjoy instant digital financial and payment services with their phone number as an account number and a means of payment across all channels – web, merchants’ points of sale, automated teller machines, and agency outlets.

