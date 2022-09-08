RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira loses again, exchanges at 436.50 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Wednesday maintained its negative performance against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N436.50 against N436.00 on Tuesday, representing 0.11 per cent depreciation.

The open indicative rate closed at N431.88 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N437.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N418 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 82.23 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

