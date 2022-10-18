RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 441.25 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Monday appreciated slightly against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N441.25.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)
Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

The figure represented an increase of 0.03 per cent compared with the N441.38 it exchanged for the dollar before the close of business on Oct. 14.

The open indicative rate closed at N439.63 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N442.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N441.25.

The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 46.21 million was traded in foreign exchange at the official investors and exporters window on Monday.

