The figure represented an increase of 0.03 per cent compared with the N441.38 it exchanged for the dollar before the close of business on Oct. 14.
Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 441.25 to dollar
The Naira on Monday appreciated slightly against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N441.25.
Read Also
The open indicative rate closed at N439.63 to the dollar on Monday.
An exchange rate of N442.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N441.25.
The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 46.21 million was traded in foreign exchange at the official investors and exporters window on Monday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 441.25 to dollar
5 interesting facts about the 3,000 seater building paid for by Nigeria’s third-richest man, Abdul Samad Rabiu
Tech firm unveils mobile app to secure devices
Takeout Media Global to launch the biggest Tech & Media conference in Nigeria
Nigeria’s inflation rate has increased in September, for the second month in a row
20 Leading companies in Africa in 2022 thus far
How Spacefinish empowers the tech ecosystem through innovation lab designs
50 African tech founders join forces through Pando DAO to accelerate Africa’s startup ecosystem
The growth of the Sub-Saharan African economy is at risk of being stifled by its growing debt
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox