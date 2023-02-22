The rate represented an increase of 0.04 per cent compared to the N461.50 to the dollar for which it exchanged on Monday.
Naira gains marginally by 0.04% at Investors, Exporters window
Naira exchanged at N461.33 to the dollar on Tuesday at the Investors and Exporters window.
The open indicative rate closed at N461.55 to the dollar on Tuesday.
An exchange rate of N462.41 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.33.
The naira sold for as low as N406.75 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 48.28 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
