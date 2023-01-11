The figure represented an appreciation by 0.04 per cent compared with the 461.67 it exchanged on Monday.
Naira gains by 0.04% at Investors, Exporters window
The naira on Tuesday exchanged at 461.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
The open indicative rate closed at N460.25 to the dollar on Tuesday.
An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.
The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of N117.63 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
