The open indicative rate closed at N445 to the dollar on Thursday.
Naira falls further to dollar by 0.04%
The naira on Thursday exchanged at 446 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.04 per cent, compared with the 445.83 it exchanged on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
An exchange rate of N452 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N446.
The naira sold for as low as 439.98 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of N231.20 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira falls further to dollar by 0.04%
NGX closes negative, indices drop by 0.13%
Canada seeks policy to drive investments in Nigeria’s mining, agric sectors
Uganda’s inflation rate to drop by 8% in 2023
OMO concludes plastic recycling awareness campaign in Lagos, set to expand program across Nigeria
10 worst investment destinations in Africa in 2022 according to report
Twitter moves to hike up subscription fees after app store row with Apple
5G: NCC ends bidding after Airtel emerged sole bidder of the 3.5Ghz spectrum auction
Top African countries to visit this holiday
ADVERTISEMENT