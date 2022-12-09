ADVERTISEMENT
Naira falls further to dollar by 0.04%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira on Thursday exchanged at 446 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.04 per cent, compared with the 445.83 it exchanged on Wednesday.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)
The open indicative rate closed at N445 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N452 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N446.

The naira sold for as low as 439.98 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N231.20 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

