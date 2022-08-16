RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira falls again, exchanging at N430 to dollar

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Monday depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N430.

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria
Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria

The figure represented a decrease of 0.09 per cent compared with the N429.62 it exchanged for the dollar before the close of business on Aug. 12.

The open indicative rate closed at N429.70 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N430.

The Naira sold for as low as N417 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 134.30 million was traded in foreign exchange at the official investors and exporters window on Monday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira falls again, exchanging at N430 to dollar

Naira falls again, exchanging at N430 to dollar

WSIS: FG directs NITDA, NCC to support 7 Nigerian tech innovators

WSIS: FG directs NITDA, NCC to support 7 Nigerian tech innovators

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 19.64% in July 2022 — NBS

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 19.64% in July 2022 — NBS

Bumpa announces its integration with Meta to make selling on Instagram faster for business owners

Bumpa announces its integration with Meta to make selling on Instagram faster for business owners

FG queries NPA Over $753 million, N1.61 billion debt by 18 operators

FG queries NPA Over $753 million, N1.61 billion debt by 18 operators

ChamsSwitch gets Visa recognition, enlisted on Visa Global Registry

ChamsSwitch gets Visa recognition, enlisted on Visa Global Registry

Beginner's guide: How to make money from Real estate in Nigeria

Beginner's guide: How to make money from Real estate in Nigeria

eNaira: CBN, Fintech Foundry to support 10 startups

eNaira: CBN, Fintech Foundry to support 10 startups

Flutterwave tackles unemployment with new Graduate Trainee Program

Flutterwave tackles unemployment with new Graduate Trainee Program

Trending

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

L-R: Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bisi ONI; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abiodun AKINJAYEJU; Head, Brand Communication & Customer Experience, Ms Joan Oghosa EDIAGBONYA; Head, Operations & Management Services, Mr. Kunle ADELABU at the Media Briefing

FundQuest celebrates 10th anniversary with a goal to explore new heights

Flutterwave tackles unemployment with new Graduate Trainee Program

Flutterwave tackles unemployment with new Graduate Trainee Program

inflation (ChannelsTV)

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 19.64% in July 2022 — NBS