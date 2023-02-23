ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira drops, exchanges at N461.60 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Wednesday exchanged at N461.60 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)
Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

The figure represented a decrease of 0.06 per cent compared with the N461.33 it exchanged on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The open indicative rate closed at N461.35 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N462.01 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.60.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 81.95 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira drops, exchanges at N461.60 to dollar

Naira drops, exchanges at N461.60 to dollar

Tanzania commissions a pipeline project worth $3.5 billion

Tanzania commissions a pipeline project worth $3.5 billion

Nigeria's inflation index outdated, says IMF

Nigeria's inflation index outdated, says IMF

Bolt lays off some of its Nigerian employees amidst promises to increase employment in Africa

Bolt lays off some of its Nigerian employees amidst promises to increase employment in Africa

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

Netflix slashes subscription fees in select African countries

Netflix slashes subscription fees in select African countries

The European Union commits $27 million to boost Kenya’s exports

The European Union commits $27 million to boost Kenya’s exports

Naira gains marginally by 0.04% at Investors, Exporters window

Naira gains marginally by 0.04% at Investors, Exporters window

WhatsApp rolls out new feature that allows iOS users access to other apps during a video call

WhatsApp rolls out new feature that allows iOS users access to other apps during a video call

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

WhatsApp introduces four new features to improve user experience for Android users

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Payday

Why people are leaving other platforms for Payday 3:0

Mark Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram [Stephen Lam/Reuters]

Like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram start selling verified badge