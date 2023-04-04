Naira drops against dollar by 0.46%
A spot exchange rate of ₦466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦463.50.
The rate represents a decrease of 0.46 per cent when compared to the ₦461.38 it exchanged to the dollar at the close of business on March 31.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦461.80 to the dollar on Monday.
Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.
The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total turnover of US$ 175.40 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.
