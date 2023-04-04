Naira drops against dollar by 0.46%

The rate represents a decrease of 0.46 per cent when compared to the ₦‎461.38 it exchanged to the dollar at the close of business on March 31.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎461.80 to the dollar on Monday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦‎466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦‎463.50.

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.