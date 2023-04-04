The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira drops against dollar by 0.46%

News Agency Of Nigeria

A spot exchange rate of ₦‎466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦‎463.50.

Naira and Dollar
Naira and Dollar

Recommended articles

The rate represents a decrease of 0.46 per cent when compared to the ₦‎461.38 it exchanged to the dollar at the close of business on March 31.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎461.80 to the dollar on Monday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦‎466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦‎463.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total turnover of US$ 175.40 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See how Sub-Saharan Africa can alter the fate of the global economy

See how Sub-Saharan Africa can alter the fate of the global economy

Naira drops against dollar by 0.46%

Naira drops against dollar by 0.46%

Revealed: How LaerryBlue is adding value through strategic PR solutions

Revealed: How LaerryBlue is adding value through strategic PR solutions

Here are the Top 5 most produced cash crops in Africa

Here are the Top 5 most produced cash crops in Africa

OPEC's biggest increase in March as oil production hits 1.6MBD

OPEC's biggest increase in March as oil production hits 1.6MBD

Chinese loans hit $4.3 billion, accounting for 84.7% of Nigeria's total loan

Chinese loans hit $4.3 billion, accounting for 84.7% of Nigeria's total loan

Lekki Port promotes Zhong to Chief Technical Officer

Lekki Port promotes Zhong to Chief Technical Officer

PIC, FCDO inaugurate community of practice for Nigeria’s digital economy

PIC, FCDO inaugurate community of practice for Nigeria’s digital economy

Free trade zone scheme’s investment value stands at $30bn – Adesugba

Free trade zone scheme’s investment value stands at $30bn – Adesugba

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira drops to ₦‎461.50 against dollar

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter