RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira depreciates marginally, exchanges at 445.83 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Thursday exchanged at 445.83 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.12 per cent, compared with the 445.30 it exchanged on Wednesday.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)
Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

The open indicative rate closed at N444.60 to the dollar on Thursday.

Recommended articles

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.83.

The naira sold for as low as 422 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N99.50 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google issues alert over discovery of spyware designed to attack Chrome, Firefox browsers

Google issues alert over discovery of spyware designed to attack Chrome, Firefox browsers

10 oil-producing states borrow N1.31 trillion despite receiving 13% derivation fund

10 oil-producing states borrow N1.31 trillion despite receiving 13% derivation fund

Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity – The Sound of Union

Union Bank unveils brand new sonic identity – The Sound of Union

Naira depreciates marginally, exchanges at 445.83 to dollar

Naira depreciates marginally, exchanges at 445.83 to dollar

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

NGX: Indices decline marginally by 0.01%

NGX: Indices decline marginally by 0.01%

10 interesting things to know about Iwaju a Disney production based on an African culture

10 interesting things to know about Iwaju a Disney production based on an African culture

Moët & Chandon illuminates the holiday season with the vibrant effervescence of champagne & the spark of light

Moët & Chandon illuminates the holiday season with the vibrant effervescence of champagne & the spark of light

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Trending

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

WhatsApp hit massive data breach

WhatsApp hit by massive data breach, over 400 million user details from 84 countries exposed

Baobab+ celebrates two years in Nigeria distributing Solar Home Systems and introduces its IZILI (Pay-As-You-Go) smartphone offer !

Baobab+ celebrates two years in Nigeria distributing Solar Home Systems and introduces its IZILI (Pay-As-You-Go) smartphone offer !

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips

Boost sales for your e-commerce business this holiday season with these tips