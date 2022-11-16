The open indicative rate closed at N443.90 to the dollar on Tuesday.
Naira depreciates by 0.15%, exchanges at 446.67 to dollar
The Naira on Tuesday exchanged at N446.67 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.15 per cent, compared with N446 to the dollar it exchanged on Monday.
An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N446.67.
The Naira sold for as low as N432 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 84.89 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
