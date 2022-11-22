Naira begins new week on positive note, exchanges at N445.38 to the dollar

The figure represents an appreciation of 0.07 per cent compared with the N445.67 for which the dollar exchanged at the close of business on Friday.
The naira on Monday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N445.38.
The open indicative rate closed at N444.08 to the dollar on Monday.
An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.38.
The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within Monday’s trading.
A total of 83.57 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday.
