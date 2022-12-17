ADVERTISEMENT
Mouka’s MD earns special recognition of excellence from Standards Organisation of Nigeria

#FeatureByMouka: The Managing Director of Mouka, Mr Femi Fapohunda, has been honoured with the Director General/Chief Executive of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Special Recognition Award for Excellence.

L-R: Femi Fapohunda, Managing Director, Mouka Limited receiving his special recognition award of Excellence from Barrister Osita Anthony Aboloma, Former Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).
L-R: Femi Fapohunda, Managing Director, Mouka Limited receiving his special recognition award of Excellence from Barrister Osita Anthony Aboloma, Former Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).
The award was bestowed on Mouka’s MD at a ceremony commemorating the SON’s 50th Anniversary on Tuesday, 6 December 2022, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The event was well attended by captains of industry, executives from organisations and academia, as well as the gentlemen of the media.

Attesting to Fapohunda’s outstanding contribution to Mouka, the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said with his outstanding leadership skills, Femi has inculcated a culture of excellence into the various arms of the business.

This award also came at a time when Mouka clinched multiple laurels as the “Most Innovative Bedding & Mattress Brand of the Year”. The company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa, also won the “Most Outstanding Chief Commercial Officer of the Year” award in the bedding industry at the same event organised by Brand Communicator, a foremost marketing magazine.

Also recently, the company was awarded the ‘Best in Crisis and Risk Communication’ award at the just concluded Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) held by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos Chapter.

Against this backdrop, Fapohunda, who was highly elated avowed that the recognitions, which stem from the hard work and dedication of the Mouka people, would serve as motivation to achieve even greater feats.

He stated that the company would continue in its giant stride to keep its product portfolio exciting and appealing to consumers with quality brands intricately crafted to safeguard quality sleep every night.

