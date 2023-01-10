ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft ends support for Windows 7, 8 operating systems

Solomon Ekanem

Users of Microsoft legacy versions of the windows operating systems like windows 7, 8 and 8.1 have been given a heads-up about the recent move by Microsoft to end support for the operating systems’ Extended Security Update (ESU) from January 10, 2023.

The implication of this announcement is that users of these versions of windows will have to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11 if they wish to continue using the product.

Although some users of the Windows 7 operating systems were still getting support like the important security updates via the ESU program for Windows 8 or 8.1 from Microsoft, most of it ended in January 2020 as the company has confirmed it will not extend a similar ESU program.

Microsoft, in a statement seen on its website, disclosed that though the computers running Windows 8.1 will still function, the company will no longer provide technical support for any issue, Software updates and Security updates or fixes.

Speaking further, the software giant advised that “While you could continue to use a PC running Windows 8.1, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience”.

A lot of users will be affected by this new update from Microsoft as data from StatCounter has confirmed that Windows 7 runs on more than 11 percent of desktops worldwide, while Windows 8.1 runs on 2.59 percent.

The data also disclosed that the more recent Windows 10 runs on 68 percent of machines and just 17 percent of devices run on Windows 11.

