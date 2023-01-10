Microsoft ends support for Windows 7, 8 operating systems

Although some users of the Windows 7 operating systems were still getting support like the important security updates via the ESU program for Windows 8 or 8.1 from Microsoft, most of it ended in January 2020 as the company has confirmed it will not extend a similar ESU program.

Microsoft, in a statement seen on its website, disclosed that though the computers running Windows 8.1 will still function, the company will no longer provide technical support for any issue, Software updates and Security updates or fixes.

Speaking further, the software giant advised that “While you could continue to use a PC running Windows 8.1, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience”.

A lot of users will be affected by this new update from Microsoft as data from StatCounter has confirmed that Windows 7 runs on more than 11 percent of desktops worldwide, while Windows 8.1 runs on 2.59 percent.