RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Meta restores Whatsapp service after the app shut down for 2 hours

Solomon Ekanem

Global tech giant, Meta has restored WhatsApp services after the app recorded a downtime of about two hours earlier today.

Meta logoArnd Wiegmann/Reuters
Meta logoArnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Users across the world converged on the social media platform, Twitter, and other social media platforms to question the sudden disappearance of chat services on WhatsApp this morning.

Read Also

The app which boasts of about two billion users across the globe created panic among users as messages would not deliver to loved ones and associates as the platform has become one of the most preferred modes of direct messaging.

The app launched quite well and allowed users to type out messages but the chats then became stuck, never actually delivering.

Users started dropping reports about the app's problems a few minutes after 8:00 AM on Tuesday.

The platform’s parent company, Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, has not yet commented. Speaking earlier on the issue, a WhatsApp spokesperson had briefly announced that Meta was aware of the situation and was working toward fixing the problem.

The statement, said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

The downtime definitely, will cause a loss of revenue for the tech giant as revenue from advertising makes up a huge chunk of the company’s income streams.

Recall Meta faced similar issues late last year - October 2021 when all platforms under the company recorded downtime.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all shut down for a few hours and billions of users across the globe were left ‘stranded’ as the platforms remain the most used globally.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth dropped from the world billionaires’ list as he lost about $6 billion in a few hours after the apps suffered a global outage.

Zuckerberg dropped to the 5th spot on the billionaires’ list as the outage affected the company's stocks. Some companies had also stopped their companies from running their ads on the platforms due to the issue.

Although this current downtime did not extend to other apps under the Meta umbrella, it sure would cause a huge dent on its fortunes as the company struggles to get its house in order after it announced a loss of over $5 billion for the first six months of 2022 from setting up the Metaverse.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Transcorp Hilton Abuja is the business hotel in Africa, according to World Travel Awards

Transcorp Hilton Abuja is the business hotel in Africa, according to World Travel Awards

Over 500 Tanzanian business owners are set to form trade ties with the United States

Over 500 Tanzanian business owners are set to form trade ties with the United States

Remi Dada speaks on building a successful business, Spacefinish wins award for “Innovating Workspaces of the Future

Remi Dada speaks on building a successful business, Spacefinish wins award for “Innovating Workspaces of the Future"

Meta restores Whatsapp service after the app shut down for 2 hours

Meta restores Whatsapp service after the app shut down for 2 hours

How Cryptocurrency is changing South Africa's online gambling scene

How Cryptocurrency is changing South Africa's online gambling scene

Sign up for NDPHC’s eligible customer program (ECP)

Sign up for NDPHC’s eligible customer program (ECP)

Here’s your chance to win Infinix’s newly launched 60MP OIS ZERO 20 Smartphone and Cash Prize in the #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero Challenge

Here’s your chance to win Infinix’s newly launched 60MP OIS ZERO 20 Smartphone and Cash Prize in the #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero Challenge

See the admirable and unexpected sacrifice the governor of Nairobi made for his people

See the admirable and unexpected sacrifice the governor of Nairobi made for his people

54gene co-founder and CEO Abasi Ene-Obong resigns 2 months after company laid off 95 employees

54gene co-founder and CEO Abasi Ene-Obong resigns 2 months after company laid off 95 employees

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey launches new app, Bluesky Social

WhatsApp was down on Tuesday morning.SOPA Images/Getty Images

WhatsApp users send in over 66,000 reports as app records downtime

Twitch Icons Ninja and Pokimane Move Away From Live Streaming Platform (Unsplash)

Twitch Icons Ninja and Pokimane move away from live streaming platform

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k. (Anker)

Join Anker Innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a Chance to Win MEGA Prizes Worth ₦500k