Meta restores Whatsapp service after the app shut down for 2 hours

The app which boasts of about two billion users across the globe created panic among users as messages would not deliver to loved ones and associates as the platform has become one of the most preferred modes of direct messaging.

The app launched quite well and allowed users to type out messages but the chats then became stuck, never actually delivering.

Users started dropping reports about the app's problems a few minutes after 8:00 AM on Tuesday.

The platform’s parent company, Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, has not yet commented. Speaking earlier on the issue, a WhatsApp spokesperson had briefly announced that Meta was aware of the situation and was working toward fixing the problem.

The statement, said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

The downtime definitely, will cause a loss of revenue for the tech giant as revenue from advertising makes up a huge chunk of the company’s income streams.

Recall Meta faced similar issues late last year - October 2021 when all platforms under the company recorded downtime.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all shut down for a few hours and billions of users across the globe were left ‘stranded’ as the platforms remain the most used globally.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth dropped from the world billionaires’ list as he lost about $6 billion in a few hours after the apps suffered a global outage.

Zuckerberg dropped to the 5th spot on the billionaires’ list as the outage affected the company's stocks. Some companies had also stopped their companies from running their ads on the platforms due to the issue.