Meta enables NFT sharing between Facebook, Instagram users

Solomon Ekanem

US tech giant, Meta has announced that users across the Facebook and Instagram platforms would be able to share non-fungible tokens, NFTs and connect digital wallets across the apps.

Although this development will only be assessed by users in the US, the company has been running a test on products with selected users in May (Instagram) and later in June for Facebook users.

Meta had in May, announced that some of the features of the digital collectibles will be tested by some U.S. creators and collectors.

This feature includes:

  • Connecting a digital wallet. Creators and collectors will be able to pick any digital collectible they will like to share from their linked digital wallets.
  • Sharing digital collectibles. The description of the NFT and other public information will be updated once any creator or collector posts a digital collectible. Any post done by the creator will automatically reflect on the poster’s profile too.
  • Automatic tagging of both the creator and collector. Meta also stated that due diligence will be taken to ensure accurate tagging of both the creator and collector of the digital collectible post.

Meta had launched support products for the Instagram app in 100 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas in August targeting just some select users.

The company had also revealed the third-party wallets it supported as Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet while the supported blockchains include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.

There were no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible at the time of the announcement.

On the mode of operation, users were asked to first, download the latest version of the apps. It was also advised to have any preferred digital wallet installed.

After signing into a Facebook or Instagram app, the “digital collectibles” tab under settings will lead any user to start his first NFT transactions. The product has been fortified as a notification will open which would require a password to continue.

The user is then advised to follow the instructions on the screen and confirm the wallet connection.

