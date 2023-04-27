The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Medium-sized accounting firm providing top-notch services to Nigerian businesses

A chartered accounting firm with over ten years of experience, PML Professional Services is registered with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria. To better reflect its goal of becoming an outstanding professional services firm, the Company recently undertook rebranding of its business by changing its name from PML Audit to PML Professional Services. Additionally, the Company joined the International Association of Accountants and Auditors (INAA Group), a global association of independent accounting firms with presence in more than 50 countries and headquarters in Brussel, Belgium. This provides the brand a global perspective and access to resources around the world.

PML Professional Services is committed to provide top-notch services designed to exceed clients’ expectations. The services are also supported by technology tool which aids the personnel in working smarter resulting in quality time being saved.

In an interview with Mr. Abiola Fajimi FCA, the firm's managing partner, he stated that "ten years ago we started out to support the accountants and auditors by providing professional materials required for their work but today the firm has evolved to become a full professional service firm providing audit, tax, advisory, and specialized software." The Company has professionals with skill sets in each of its four operational specialties.

Adeola Adesanya FCA, Partner and Head of Accounting and Specialized Software Services expects the firm to be one of the top accounting firms in Nigeria. With technology and continuous investment in people, the firm is bound to be at the topmost end of medium-sized accounting firms in Nigeria. Also, with access to global brand such as INAA Group, the firm will experience accelerated growth within the next five years.

The firm hopes to continue to provide best in kind services to its numerous clients.

---

