Meadow Hall Group, unveils plans for 2023 Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA)

Nwani made this known at a press conference to announce the 2023 edition of the Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA), an award aimed at rewarding and encouraging teachers who have dedicated themselves to the profession, which is being put together by the Meadow Hall Foundation (MHF).

According to Nwani, the awards, slated for May, 2023, is targeted at encouraging and supporting outstanding teachers across the country. She earlier noted that the foundation can only do as much as it can, however the government has a bigger role to play in achieving the goal of elevating teachers.

Also, speaking at the event, the head of Meadow Hall Foundation, Chibuzor Iwobi disclosed that the INSEA Awards has two categories for “Head teachers and school teachers”, and is opened to both “public and private schools.”

For Valentine Hakam - Chief Operating Officer, Meadow Hall Group - with the awards, the foundation hopes to reward passion, dedication and unwavering efforts of teachers across the country who have contributed immensely to the growth of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

“Through this educator reward platform, MHF aims at elevating the teaching profession and to motivate school leaders & teachers to continue to strive for excellence in their profession.

“The awardees emerge from a merit- based competition and are rewarded for their commitment and passion. Winners of this prestigious award are selected based on pre-defined criteria.

“It is noteworthy that the maiden edition held in 2017 and was restricted to teachers/school leaders within Lagos state only.

However, on the second edition in 2018, the initiative scaled up to becoming a national prestigious award; open to school teachers & leaders in Nigeria.

