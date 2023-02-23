ADVERTISEMENT
Mara, Africa’s digital finance ecosystem with 4 million users, launches Mara Send

#FeatureByMara: Africa's digital finance ecosystem, Mara, announces the launch of Mara Send, a new way for its users to send money to each other.

With over 4 million verified users already signed up on the waitlist for the Mara Wallet, this feature is one out of many the wallet has.

Built for the next generation of Africans, Mara Wallet users in Nigeria can also gain access to trading and brokerage services that will enable them to buy, sell, and withdraw digital assets and fiat currency instantly. They can also make local currency deposits, conduct blazing-fast payments and do much more.

The new Mara Send feature offers users a range of benefits:

  • Seamless transactions: The Send feature makes it easy to send and receive money with just a few taps.
  • No bank account required: Users can send and receive money without the need for a traditional bank account.
  • Increased security: The Mara Wallet uses advanced security measures to protect users' money and transactions.
  • Increased accessibility: Users can access their money from anywhere, at any time, with just their Mara Wallet.
  • No hidden fees: Mara Wallet charges no hidden fees for transactions made through the Send feature. It is totally FREE* to send money using Send.

*This offer lasts for a limited period.

How it Works

Step 1: Download the Mara Wallet app and create an account.

Step 2: Fund your Mara Wallet from your bank account.

Step 3: Add your recipient’s referral code to initiate a transaction.

Step 4: Select the currency you want to send and enter the amount.

Step 5: Confirm the transaction with your PIN and the money will be transferred instantly.

If you already have the app installed, please update your app to use the new Send feature.

Please note that the app is only functional to Nigerian-based users for now. Over the course of the year, we’ll be adding other currencies and functionalities.

Are you ready to jumpstart your journey to financial freedom and empowerment? Download the Mara Wallet App today to experience this new feature and more. Mara Wallet is available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store now!

Start sending money with your Mara Wallet! 🚀

