The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Manufacturers hails as FG suspend proposed ₦10 excise duty charge on beverages

Solomon Ekanem

Manufacturers in Nigeria hails the FG's decision to halt the proposed ₦10 per litre excise duty charges on alcohol, non-alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Beverages (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria News)
Beverages (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria News)

Recommended articles

The recent decision to suspend the ₦10 excise duty charges on beverages has put to rest, months of speculations in the Nigerian manufacturing sector as different stakeholders have waited on the FG to bow to pressure and rescind its position on the matter.

The FG had in 2022, signed the finance act into law alongside the 2022 Appropriation Bill, in a bid to introduce and give solid footing to the policy which would see manufacturers in the beverage sector part with the excise duty charges.

MAN had warned that the move to impose a tax on carbonated drinks and others would be counter-productive to the nation’s economy, and the manufacturing sector most especially as it has currently been brought to its knees due to other economic issues like huge import fees and dollar scarcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still grappling with a recent increase in line with a three-year roadmap, the proposed increase in excise on beer, wines and spirits, tobacco and non-alcoholic beverages in 2023, became another nightmare to a sector gasping for survival amidst evident setbacks occasioned by naira scarcity, forex crunch, infrastructure deficit but to mention a few,” Ajayi-Kadir noted.

The MAN DG also noted that the issues surrounding the proposed tax increment had prompted the group to pay a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Ajayi-Kadir said the Minister confirmed the FG's interest in the manufacturing sector adding that the 2023 Fiscal Policy Guidelines and the reconsideration of the Finance Act 2023 have been concluded and would be released immediately.

In specific terms, she assured that the guidelines would not include the proposed increase in Excise duty on Beer, Wines and Spirits, Tobacco and Non-Alcoholic Beverage in 2023, but rather allow the Excise regime to run its full course from 2022 to 2024 as programmed in the road map by the Federal Government in 2022,” he added

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Manufacturers hails as FG suspend proposed ₦10 excise duty charge on beverages

Manufacturers hails as FG suspend proposed ₦10 excise duty charge on beverages

Greenpeg bags Siemens' Award, commits to promoting innovation and excellence in Africa

Greenpeg bags Siemens' Award, commits to promoting innovation and excellence in Africa

Nigerians allege that Shell is dragging the oil spill lawsuit laid against them

Nigerians allege that Shell is dragging the oil spill lawsuit laid against them

10 winners announced at Muhammad Sanusi II SDG initiative will get $10k each

10 winners announced at Muhammad Sanusi II SDG initiative will get $10k each

Kenya has been experiencing an influx of tech startups in recent years and here’s why

Kenya has been experiencing an influx of tech startups in recent years and here’s why

Binance collaborates with Showmax to incentivize crypto adoption in Africa

Binance collaborates with Showmax to incentivize crypto adoption in Africa

Nigeria’s oil sector increased its revenue for March despite challenges

Nigeria’s oil sector increased its revenue for March despite challenges

Foreign airlines trapped funds in Nigeria hit $802 million, IATA raises alarm

Foreign airlines trapped funds in Nigeria hit $802 million, IATA raises alarm

Winning through career and business

Winning through career and business

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Google introduces 'Perspective' feature to aid fact-checking in search results

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Elon Musk dethrones Obama as the most followed individual on Twitter

Oil marketers demand official FX rate from FG to ease petroleum importation

Oil marketers demand official FX rate from FG to ease petroleum importation

NBS

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS