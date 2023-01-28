MAFAB launches 5G network in Lagos

MAFAB communications also unveiled its rebrand, MCom; securing 0801 as the number plan for voice calls.

MAFAB targets other cities: This comes After flagging off the launch in Abuja, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the telco rolled out services in Lagos and hopes to launch in about four other cities in Nigeria, subsequently; Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano and Kaduna.

What you should recall: MAFAB, alongside with MTN, won 5G licence in December 2021, and the company was expected to roll-out its 5G services, but deferred its rollout plan till 2023.

Back to the Lagos launch: Speaking to pressmen at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, the Chairman, Mafab Communications, Dr. Musbahu Bashir, said the company would play a major role in advancing new technologies that would push Nigeria beyond just being a consumer of technology, but a country playing an active role in developing and implementing new technologies.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu, further cosigned, saying the launch marked another important milestone in the nation’s technology and telecommunications journey.

“The historic launch of the Mafab Communications Limited 5G Network, marks another important milestone in our nation’s technology and telecommunications journey.

“For us in the Lagos State government, this launch will bring us even closer to realising our dream of becoming a smart city."

The governor further projected that Yaba College of Technology, popularly known as YABATECH, will be Africa's Silicon Valley.

What to expect from MCom: Fielding questions from journalists, the spokesperson at Mafab, Mr. Bayo Onibanjo said Mafab would offer voice and data services from day one of its rollout.

Addressing the issue of cybersecurity, Mr Onibanjo said that MCom is working on structures to better secure their customers from hackers and cyber criminals.

In demonstrating the download speed of MCom's 5G, Onibanjo recorded over 1600 Mbps.