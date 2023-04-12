Luxury beauty salon, Curlla announces grand opening of flagship center

Scheduled to hold on 26th April, 2023 at Curlla's flagship center in Lekki, , located at 17, Wole Ariyo Street, off Admiralty Way in Lekki, the event promises to showcase Curlla's commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and personalized experiences to guests.

Curlla invites lovers of elegance to join them for a private evening of glamour as they unveil the luxury salon. The evening will feature a live band, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience Curlla's signature services, including manicures, pedicures, facials, and hair styling.

The Premium salon’s highly trained and experienced beauty experts will be on hand to offer guests a personalized consultation and provide expert advice on the best services for their specific needs with the finest quality products to ensure that every guest leaves feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and beautiful.

Curlla's grand opening is an event not to be missed.

