LIRS launches whistleblowing initiative to promote ethical standards

The initiative, which was done in partnership with Deloitte Nigeria, was launched on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Ikeja.

The Whistle-blowing facility which is referred to as the ‘Deloitte Tip-Offs Anonymous’ is designed to ensure that concerns about wrongdoings within the LIRS can be raised by any stakeholder without fear of intimidation.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman of the agency, Ayodele Subair, said the facility is expected to promote an enabling climate for employees and other relevant stakeholders to report wrongdoings, illegal actions or financial crimes noticed and observed in the activities of the LIRS.

Subair also said the facility would help in evaluating and improving the existing system and assessing key practices necessary to create an effective speak-up culture.

Also speaking at the event, the state commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo said the state government came up with the initiative in partnership with Deloitte to provide a channel for reporting misconduct, illegal actions, violations, and unethical behaviours observed in the primary purpose of engaging with the state government.

According to him, the LIRS was chosen as a pilot MDA for the initiative because it is the major revenue-generating agency in the state.

“The LIRS generates over 75 percent of Lagos of state revenue. So, it is only wise that we start from there and we believe that every responsible citizen or resident will have one or two businesses to do with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service and that is what advised our choice of using LIRS as a pilot MDA,” Olowo said.

Joining the conversation, Beulah Adeoye, Partner, Deloitte Nigeria, stressed that the whistle-blowing platform would provide confidentiality and anonymity for whistleblowers.