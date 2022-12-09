Lagos splashes N9.05m on winners of EKO STEM competition.

The star prizes included scholarships of different amounts, ranging from N2.3 million, N1.3 million, and N800,000 to N400, 000.

Speaking during the Decoration Ceremony for the winners at Ikeja, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, commended the students for their efforts and for making the state proud.

Adefisayo also commended the sponsor of the competition, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority for its meaningful contribution to education in the state.

She charged the students not to relent in their studies, but to continue to aim for the star in their academy so that they could be problem solvers in society.

”The world is your oyster, and it is up to you. It is in your hands, whatever you do. I hope and from what I can see you are ready to take on the world, to take on the future.

”I hope you are ready to be whatever you were meant to be. You are not going to disappoint your parents or yourselves. You are going to be great because you are set out from now.

”Friends are not to distract you from where you are going to. Stay focused. Stay focused because the future that you are going to live in is very different from the one that we are living in,” the commissioner said.

She implored the parents of the winners not to divert the money given to the students to other things than their education, as the government was ready to give them more to further their education to any level.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of LSLGA, Mr Bashir Are, said that the aim of the project was to further sustain the ongoing development in the education sector embarked upon by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, to take education to the next level.

Are said that the organisation’s intervention in education development would ensure that the state had a skilled workforce that could address its challenges in science and technology, which had continued to alter previous workforce arrangements globally.

He said that the organisation had been doing a lot in form of intervention, as it had sponsored school renovations; new school constructions; scholarships – both locally and abroad, especially for those skill sets that were not readily available in society.

Are said that the students had made Lagos State proud, within the state and beyond the state, and at the national level, where they went for the competitions.

According to him, the students prepared very well, courtesy of their teachers and their own diligence.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr Adetola Salau, also appreciated the effort of the LSLGA on the STEM project.

Salau said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration's intervention in education had been yielding the desired result with the students coming out with flying colours in various competitions they participated in across the country.

She said that there was a skill gap among a lot of the students and it was very important that they were empowered to boost their skills.

”We are very grateful for this partnership with the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, for coming in and helping and assisting us in making sure that we provide quality education to our children.

”We are grateful to them for bringing out these high achievers and also encouraging and furthering their education,” Salau said.

Among the winners were Akorede Olajide and Dokun Jubril of Brainfield College, who got the star prizes of N2.3 million and N1.3 million respectively, Oluwafemi Opemiposi of Methodist Boys High School got N1,050,000.