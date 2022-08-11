Jumia launches a quick commerce platform in Nigeria with 20 minutes delivery in Lagos

of everyday products to consumers

August 10th 2022: Jumia (NYSE:JMIA), the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, announced today the launch of a quick commerce platform in Nigeria dubbed Jumia Food Mart to meet increased consumer demand for rapid delivery. The move will enable consumers to receive their online grocery orders in a record time of under 20 minutes, offering convenience at its best.

Last-mile delivery via micro fulfilment centres within the neighbourhood is a new concept that will revolutionise delivery times for Jumia consumers and make online grocery delivery faster than ever before.

Consumers will also benefit from free delivery of popular, fast-moving consumer goods, including up to 4,000 items, from leading local and global brands. More than 5 locations are now served within Lagos, including Opebi, Alausa, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki.

“We’re excited to bring quick commerce to Nigeria and continue to deliver an amazing experience to our consumers. Consumer behaviour and lifestyles are changing with speed and convenience becoming more important than ever. It’s a great achievement for our logistics team who resolved many challenges to make it happen. We believe that Jumia's quick commerce offering meets our consumers' demand for convenient, fast delivery of everyday products especially in this post-COVID era. Our micro fulfilment centres within neighbourhoods will enable us to deliver to consumers in rapid time,” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, Jumia Nigeria CEO.

“With a young population and emerging middle class, Nigeria’s consumers are eager to have access to the quick commerce revolution they see across the world. Jumia is the first to introduce quick commerce at this scale in Lagos, and we’re excited about the future opportunities and possibilities in Nigeria,” said Zachary Dyce, Jumia’s Head of Dark Stores.

Jumia has witnessed a great shift to everyday products since COVID-19 outbreak as a result of consumers’ shifting preference toward e-commerce, and its new “dark store” concept represents an important step forward in making online shopping more convenient than ever before. The Africa e-commerce report entitled Jumia Africa E-Commerce Index 2021 cited groceries and everyday essentials as the best-selling products on Jumia during the pandemic, which is a fast-growing category on Jumia.

