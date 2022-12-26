ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Jumia Holiday Sales: Save BIG this holiday season

Pulse Mix

The holiday season is here, and in many parts of the world, that means one thing: shopping—and lots of it. It also means connecting with family and friends, getting much-needed rest, and giving gifts, which makes it a time people look forward to.

Jumia - logo
Jumia - logo

With each swipe of the card, the money in your account reduces, and if not done prudently, shopping can put a strain on your finances and limit your options when choosing gifts, especially this season when prices of items are expected to rise. Jumia is offering awesome deals on a wide variety of products from top brands, making it the perfect time to shop for items you missed during the Christmas sale and get yourself and your loved ones various products that are perfect for gift items without breaking the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Jumia Holiday Sales, which runs from December 19th, 2022, to January 1st, 2023, will offer consumers in Nigeria the opportunity to shop for their needs at great discounts across different product categories such as groceries, fashion, electronics, and more. The promo is available to both Jumia's existing and new customers.

Additionally, consumers in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja can get free delivery on thousands of items during this period. To take advantage of this offer, consumers need to look out for the free delivery tag when shopping for their essentials. So get that gift for family and friends at the best prices and stock up for the holiday season.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByJumia

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jumia Holiday Sales: Save BIG this holiday season

Jumia Holiday Sales: Save BIG this holiday season

Christmas season in Rwanda hits a brick wall owing to some economic challenges

Christmas season in Rwanda hits a brick wall owing to some economic challenges

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price

Kenya’s job market continues to stagnate despite economic success

Kenya’s job market continues to stagnate despite economic success

Naira depreciates, exchanges at 456.50 to dollar

Naira depreciates, exchanges at 456.50 to dollar

Malaysia appoints Nigerian Professor to National Security Index Study

Malaysia appoints Nigerian Professor to National Security Index Study

Local Nigerian farmers score a win against the powerful oil multinational Shell

Local Nigerian farmers score a win against the powerful oil multinational Shell

Twitter Blue woos video content creators with 2GB 1-hour-long video upload

Twitter Blue woos video content creators with 2GB 1-hour-long video upload

Renewable Energy: 4 West African countries to benefit from World Bank's $311 million financing

Renewable Energy: 4 West African countries to benefit from World Bank's $311 million financing

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price.

Agony of Nigerians over soaring cooking gas price

5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

2023 budget financing: 5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

Peter Obi

Peter Obi promises to invest heavily in MSMEs, good idea or nah?