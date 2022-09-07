Jumia Brand Festival 2022: Here's all you need to know

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

If there is anything we as humans love, it's hearing that we can get something for free or at great discounts! Luckily for us, Nigeria's leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, is bringing the 2022 edition of the Brand Festival from September 12th to October 2nd, where you have the opportunity to shop from a wide range of authentic items at discounted prices.

Jumia has partnered with some of the top international brands, so you are sure of getting the best quality. Here's a list of items you can buy at the Brand Festival according to categories:

  1. Gadgets and Electronics: Grab the opportunity to buy laptops, tablets, smartphones, and digital accessories from Samsung, Intel/HP, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Umidigi, Oraimo, and Infinix at the best prices.
  2. Fashion: Give your wardrobe the makeover it deserves with discounts from top brands like Nike, Adidas, DeFacto and more.
  3. Beauty: Get your melanin glowing this season with the best skincare essentials from brands like Nivea and Unilever at the best prices.
  4. Home Appliances: Upgrade your appliances like microwave ovens, washing machines, blenders, air conditioners and more with the best deals from your favourite brands.
  5. FMCG: Shop for your grains & pasta, packaged foods, spices and more. You can also get alcoholic beverages like Absolut, Jameson, and Martell from Pernod Ricard for your parties, a bottle of classic Coca-Cola drinks and lots more.

Jumia has also added some fun elements to the brand festival with games and different side attractions:

  • Treasure Hunt: Where consumers will have to search the platform for specific items that are heavily discounted, up to 99% off. They will be held on September 12th, September 19th, and September 26th at 12:00 pm each day.
  • Check-In & Win: Users win daily surprises when they Check-in for 7 consecutive days with a chance to win a big prize on the 7th day.
  • Flash Sales: there would be further discounts on select products for a short period. Flash sale offers are limited in quantity, so you need to grab them quickly.
  • Brand Days: Jumia has given each brand a particular day. Check out the website and app for your favourite brands. For each brand day, you get access to special deals on the brand's products.
  • Jumia Tower: With this game, users can win amazing prizes by building a high tower using Jumia boxes.

What's more, you are not just getting items from top international brands; you also enjoy free delivery on a wide range of products if you live in Lagos, Abuja, or Ibadan. So, mark your calendar and prepare for the Jumia Brand Festival.

