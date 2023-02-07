Join FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday to win Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

FBS, a world-trusted broker, celebrates its 14th birthday by launching the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo. The promo runs between February 9 and March 9.

Whether a newbie or an FBS Partner, a scalper or a swing trader, a trend trader or a digital enthusiast, everyone is invited. As soon as traders join the promo and start trading, there is no chance they are leaving empty-handed.

FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday is available in a web Personal Area, the FBS Personal Area app, or the FBS Trader app.

A guaranteed prize for every trader

The FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo guarantees a prize for everyone. To get a guaranteed reward, participants need to collect five trading tickets — one ticket per one traded lot.

When five trading tickets are gathered, traders can choose a gift they prefer – cash rewards, VIP analytics, or personal consultation with an FBS financial analyst.

However, there is still more. Since the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo aims at celebrating the community of over 27M+ FBS traders, each participant gets a chance to win big.

Posh prizes for raffle winners

Traders participating in FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday will try their luck in a raffle going for top prizes.

The raffle’s main prize is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

The list of other valuable prizes is long and goes far beyond the car. FBS traders can also get the following gifts:

MacBook Air 13

iPad Pro 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7

Dell XPS 13

iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

AirPods 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds

Thus, the more tickets participants collect, the more likely they will win prizes.

The raffle winners will be randomly picked live on March 17, 2023, at 13.00 GMT+2. The results will be published on the FBS website.

FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and ᏟᖴᎠs.

FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310

Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276

Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC Licence number 426359

---