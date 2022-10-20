RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k

Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge (Anker)
Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge (Anker)

This October, you can be among 3 lucky winners to walk away with prizes worth up to ₦500,000 in the #SoundOfFreedom challenge.

In celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary, Anker Innovations, a global leader in consumer electronics is inviting Nigerians to express what freedom truly means to them in the #SoundofFreedom challenge. Participants stand a chance to be one of 3 lucky winners who will be rewarded with gift hampers containing favourite lifestyle products worth up to ₦500, 000!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

  1. Using the words SOUNDCORE and FREEDOM, create an artistic expression in the form of music, poetry or art.
  2. Upload your entry on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Tiktok with the hashtag #SoundOfFreedom.
  3. Tag three friends to follow @ankerofficial.ng on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok and @ankerofficialng on Twitter
  4. Anker will select the 5 most creative entries which will be posted on the official Anker Innovations page for voting. 
  5. The top 3 voted entries will be rewarded with hampers worth N500,000

About Soundcore

Soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. Soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations’ family of consumer brands.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.

Shop Anker on Jumia and join the (embed IG link here #SoundOfFreedom) challenge today!

#FeaturebyAnker.

